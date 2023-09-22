The sunset red microbikini with which Kenya opens the trend of autumn 2023 for you. photos

Although he Heat It’s about to end and some celebrities have left it The beach is visible, Others stay on trend with swimsuits Holiday Of autumn with which they want to get away from the low temperatures. If this is given, kenya dew wore one of perfect set for its season Warm tones and youthful designWhich allowed her to highlight her captivating beauty on social networks.

Influencer, 24 years old, It had a controversial debut on the social network in 2015 due to an intense media battle with fellow content creators Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja. However, the young lady made her own way in 2018 and won the love of Internet users Authenticity, Friendship and Beauty Which has made him one of the most famous YouTubers in Mexico.

Red set, ideal for a beach look in autumn. Photo: IG @kenyaos

Apart from shining in music and also as a businesswomanKenya Guadalupe Flores OsunaAs the first name of the singer has shone on social networks thanks to her style that has made her one of the fashion reference, Through her Instagram account, she shares in detail about every outfit from which she inspires herself the most. 15 million followers Who closely follow his steps even during holidays, when he does not hesitate to show his best Swimsuit.

In form of red set Which got her a lot of compliments, because it’s a swimsuit with a classic triangle design and clear halter neckline that is a key part of any outfit. wardrobe, Although it adds a youthful touch with the gradient print in red and pink tones, both the top and the bikini have a black seam that gives it a look. young look Y2K style.

Kenya dew with delicate red bikini. Photo: IG @kenyaos

Must see in Kenya summer

singer Originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, She is a big fan of fashion and has demonstrated this in her outfits on stage – which her fans replicate by combining them with casual clothes – and in the outfits she wears in her daily life. However during this Holiday Bikini is important, that’s why I am participating in it trends This is no substitute for ruining your look at the beach.

Kenya OS bikini with crochet design. Photo: IG @kenyaos

This year Croatia came out in force and provided romantic touch And flirty with any outfit, although celebrities wore it without fear in swimsuits Kenya Dew wore an alternative to it with a set that included a crochet designsBut the material is quick drying. green bikini with this gray effect Who included it in this trend due to his tailoring.

BelindaGretel Valdez, model Irma Miranda and Hailey Bieber are some of the celebrities who wore it. blue color in her outfit It is making it an instant favorite beach among beach goers. Season, he also did something kenya dew With a delicate Brazilian cut bikini that is ideal for avoiding tan lines and a touch of color is added with the colorful design on the front and impact humiliated,

Kenya slays you in her Brazilian cut bikini. Photo: IG @kenyaos

keep reading:

Miss Universe Chile Celeste Viel breaks the rainbow bikini trend with more style

Mariazell Destroys Bikini Season With Turquoise Animal Print Piece photos