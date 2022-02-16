The super bodied iPad at an all time low price

By all accounts the new iPad Pro with chip M1 it’s the best iPad ever. It sure is the more powerful and the nicest to use, thanks to the type display mini LEDbut it also remains one of the most expensive, especially if you choose a higher level configuration than the basic one.









For example the version with the SIM telephone, to have Internet connection even on the move and where there is no WiFi coverage. But even if you choose a cut of memory higher than the basic 128GB. A great way to save goat and cabbage is to get one rich configurationbut in version from 11 inches instead of 12.9-inch. The 11-inch variant, in fact, is cheaper and more comfortable to carry but has the same configuration of the bigger one: M1 chip and mini LED screen included. If then it is also in discount on Amazoneven better.

iPad Pro: the configuration on offer

The iPad Pro on offer today on Amazon is the model from 11 incheswith WiFi and 5G cellular And 256 GB of storage memory. Like all new iPad Pros it has a screen LiquidRetina with ProMotion, True Tone and technology mini LEDsimply beautiful to use.

It also has power in abundance, thanks to the new M1 chip which, at the moment, is only surpassed by its two evolutions: M1 Pro and M1 Max, the chips of the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Also very good front camerawhich also has automatic framing and allows us to move during video calls.

At the rear, however, we find a 12 MP wide-angle camera and a 10 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and, above all, the gem of the iPad Pro: the sensor LiDAR for augmented reality.

iPad Pro: the Amazon offer

As is clear, then, the iPad we are talking about is a decidedly model of high range and, in fact, its list price on the site and in Apple stores is 1,179 euros. Many, but fortunately today it is possible pay it less.

Amazonin fact, he has put this model at a discount which now costs 1,009 euros (-170 euros, -14%), sold and shipped by Amazon. For a professional tablet of this level it is a Great price.

iPad Pro 2021 – 256GB WiFi + Cellular version