The super bonus drives construction: + 25% of hours worked for Bergamo companies

A real 110% super bonus race. The uncertainty at the end of the year – with the extension reached in extremis with the new Budget Law – has in fact led many property owners to hurry to submit the documentation to access the 110% tax incentive for interventions in the field of energy efficiency and anti-seismic. Result? In December there was the highest increase in applications. A race that could continue to “save” the work already scheduled. In Rome, in fact, the hypothesis of a new change of course is being promoted. To discourage scams, the government would aim to put limits on the assignment of credits: it can be done but only once. The hypothesis, however, worries the builders a lot, with Ance and the artisan organizations that in chorus say: “no more changes”. The photograph, taken by Enea, speaks in total in 2021 of 95,718 interventions (of which 70% have already been completed) for 16.2 billion euros. Of these: 26 thousand requests for an amount of 4.3 billion were registered in December (marking a + 37.9% in the number and a + 35.8% in the amount).

The driving force is the North, in particular Lombardy which in one year recorded over 14 thousand interventions for an amount of over two and a half billion. And in Orobic land? It is Vanessa Pesenti, president of Ance Bergamo who draws the picture. “The good performance of the superbonus confirms, even in our province, the importance of the measure on two fronts: the energy requalification of the building stock and the significant contribution to the recovery of our sector – comments the number one of Ance, which welcomes the extension of the incentive – for the first time, in fact, the duration of the bonuses is defined for a longer time horizon, from a long-term industrial policy perspective “. With just one note to make: “The extension of the Sismabonus purchases is missing, which rewards buyers of homes demolished and rebuilt in an anti-seismic key and which remains with a deadline set at 30 June 2022 to the extent of 110%, while a reduction in the percentage in following years. It facilitates building replacement interventions and therefore real urban regeneration: it deserves an extended term ».