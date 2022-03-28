The Super Bowl champion who preferred to leave Tom Brady to play with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ offense will have a star running back for the 2022 NFL season who comes from playing with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kansas City Chiefs celebrate!

With four seasons in the NFL, the star running back, who moved from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Kansas City Chiefs, had a personal best campaign en route to the 2021 Super Bowl title with 978 yards, 7 touchdowns and a 98-yard rush. ronald jones ii he preferred to leave Brady to play with Mahomes. Hit or miss?

Kansas City Chiefs made the arrival of the star running back official ronald jones ii, who preferred to leave Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be part of Patrick Mahomes’ offense. As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the running back can win up to $5 million dollars in the Chiefs.