The “Super Games” are born from the collaboration of Microsoft with Sega: success already announced?





A profound revolution awaits the world of gaming and players with the arrival of titles that will radically change the gaming experience

It had been rumored for some time on the net of a precious partnership between two big Big Tech companies, and finally we have seen the realization by SAW And Microsoft who have found an agreement that will allow the Japanese company to use the tools made available by the American counterpart.

The goal is to allow video game developers par excellence to develop their projects in an environment made available by Microsoft.

In essence, the next SEGA products will be built within the Azure Cloud and this will give them a profoundly different character and a booster that we have not been used to before.

From a valuable partnership it will be possible to develop the titles of the future

Therefore, in order for a Super Game to be defined as such, very important parameters must be respected. First of all, we start from the concept of globality. A title will have to be known and disseminated in every corner of the planet as much as possible for it to be considered truly valid. Once this diktat has been respected, and linked to it, the second essential stake follows.

That is to say the possibility that the gaming experience can be carried out most of the time, and significantly online. The use of the network has as a consequence the taking into consideration of two very important issues.

The first takes into account the need to identify people. In this case it is overcome by is the recognition of the user with his IP address. The second, on the other hand, has more to do with the possibility of being involved in a choral system that therefore creates a very strong and heartfelt Community.

So there is a lot of anticipation for those who pre-announce the video games of the future. Their comprehensive approach to the world of gaming will ensure that they diversify from what the current market offering is. And even if not much is known about the actual timing of release and presentation, as well as which titles could be chosen to be developed, the wait is already high, and we can’t wait to discover and experience this new fascinating sector. .

