The Super Green Pass, a record-breaking download, is underway. Regions ask for a moratorium on the obligation of green certification to students on public transport

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today Monday 6 December: the Super Green Pass comes into force until 15 January 2022. The reinforced Green Pass can only be obtained with vaccination or recovery from the disease and not with the negative swab. Alto Adige enters the yellow band of anti-Covid restrictions together with Friuli Venezia Giulia. Yesterday, Saturday 5 December, 15,021 new cases and another 43 deaths were detected in Italy. The positivity rate settles at 2.9%
In the US, the Omicron variant was found in at least 15 states. Israel, on the other hand, is considering administering a fourth dose of the vaccine to immunosuppressed people. In the world, the fourth wave continues to be scary: 32,602 new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Russia and another 1,206 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Super Green Pass, Costa: “New phase to increase vaccines and prevent lockdowns”
“From today a new phase begins with the introduction of the Super Green Pass. We wanted to aim for an increase in the vaccination campaign. We must record the positive data that in the last week has led to a strong increase in first doses. I think it is right to give the Italians the opportunity to continue to carry out all the activities and to restrict a little the freedoms of those who decide not to get vaccinated “. Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health, said this to the microphones of SkyTg24
Friuli Venezia Giulia in yellow, Fedriga: “For Christmas many other regions in this band”
“Since last Monday Friuli Venezia Giulia is in the yellow zone. Thanks to the provisions proposed by the Regions, those who are vaccinated or have overcome the disease will see nothing change. In fact, this audience of people will be able to access the activities, this is the big difference compared to last year when everything closed for everyone “. This was said to Libero by Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. “You can also get sick when vaccinated, but it is a fact that in my region there are less than 15% unvaccinated and occupy more than 65% of hospital beds. This means that if the Region were fully immunized, today it is not there would be the yellow zone. Last year these days we were in orange with closed restaurants and gyms. ” According to Fedriga, the fourth wave is low compared to last year in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. “However, it remains likely that many other Regions will be in yellow by Christmas,” he said. On winter tourism, however, he stresses that “vaccines have made it possible to open hotels and ski resorts for vaccinated and healed also in orange”. “This secures economic activities. In the red zone, the rules of last year are currently valid with the lockdown and the halt of activities. We must continue with the vaccines to prevent Italy from stopping”.
Christmas with the family, Galli: “Keep caution, masks even at home and no hugs”
“In the family at Christmas we must be careful: when children and young people meet their most fragile grandparents and exposed to the virus, even if vaccinated, they will have to keep the mask. There is a quota of vaccinated people who for various reasons did not respond adequately to the vaccine and who risk more when the virus circulates “. This was explained by the infectious disease specialist Massimo Galli who in an interview with Mattino recommended caution during the holidays. According to the professor of the Sacco hospital in Milan, during the holidays it would be advisable to “use masks as long as you can and distance yourself at the table”. According to the infectious disease specialist, it is also important to ventilate the rooms and avoid hugs. “Let us remember that we are still in a pandemic and we must be careful despite the vaccine,” he specified. “Vaccines mitigate the consequences and allow us to lead an almost normal life, they really protect us but to really get over it we have to vaccinate the whole world”.
Super Green Pass, take the new enhanced certificate: it’s download record
New record of Green Pass downloaded today Monday 6 December with the entry into force of the Super Green Pass. There are exactly 1,310,001 between the basic and the strengthened ones. The measures on the enhanced green certificate obtainable only through vaccination or recovery will be in effect until January 15th. Especially the new vaccinations pushed the downloads. 968,069 certificates were downloaded yesterday for vaccination and 5,369 for recovery from Covid.
Omicron variant in South Africa, President Ramaphosa: “Infection rate never seen before”
South Africa is experiencing an increase in the “never seen before” infection curve so far due to the Omicron variant. President Cyril Ramaphosa said this, highlighting how the Omicron variant is pushing the country towards a very violent fourth wave of infections. Ramaphosa said the Omicron variant appears to be the one currently most prevalent in most parts of South Africa. “We are experiencing a rate of infections that we have never seen since the beginning of the pandemic – he added -. In the last week the number of daily infections has increased fivefold. We do not yet know the impact of the variant on hospital admissions, but we have prepared hospitals to admit more patients and we are studying how to rapidly secure drugs for the treatment of the disease. ” Ramaphosa has announced that a meeting of the National Council for the management of Covid will soon be held to take stock of the state of the pandemic.
Vaccine, 98.7 million doses administered in Italy
There are 98,729,849 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy. This is 93.9% of the total of those delivered. This is what we read in the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.40. The doses delivered to our country so far have been 105,111,519
Fourth dose, Abrignani (Cts): “There is no vaccine rule, it is not certain that it will be done”
The immunologist of the Scientific Technical Committee Sergio Abrignani is not convinced that a fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine could be needed in the near future. In an interview with Corriere della Sera he specifies that for the moment “there is no scientific evidence to suggest the need for a fourth dose”. “There is no rule in this sense in the history of vaccines – he specifies -. Now it is important to carry on the vaccination campaign for the booster, then we will think about the later. Most vaccinations against preventable infectious diseases require two doses at close intervals and a third spaced after 6-12 months – The first two induce the immune response, the recall strengthens the memory of the organism “.
US, the Omicron variant diagnosed in over a third of states
The new Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, first isolated in South Africa, has been diagnosed in at least one third of the United States. However, the Delta variant remains the most widespread according to what has been declared by the US authorities. The White House infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci confirmed that the Omicron variant does not seem to be linked to serious symptoms for the moment, but he nevertheless urged caution because “too early to draw conclusions”. To date, 15 US states have confirmed at least one case of the new variant.
Japan anticipates third dose of Covid vaccine “where possible”
Japan will reduce the current interval between the second and third dose of the Covid vaccine. The wait between one dose and the other, in fact, is eight months. To counter the Omicron variant, Japan has announced recalls as soon as possible “where possible” without waiting for the eight months initially decreed. Deputy cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara anticipated this when speaking to Fuji TV. The interval will in fact be extended to 6 months. The Japanese central government began administering third doses of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday
The Super Green Pass comes into force today, Monday 6 December, with a duration until 15 January 2022. Alto Adige, on the other hand, enters the yellow band of anti-Covid restrictions from today together with Friuli Venezia Giulia. According to the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, 15,021 new cases and another 43 deaths were detected in Italy yesterday, Saturday 5 December. The positivity rate settles at 2.9%. The region with the most daily cases is Lombardy:
- Lombardy: +2.628
- Veneto: +2.219
- Campania: +1.325
- Emilia Romagna: +1.707
- Lazio: +1.549
- Piedmont: +906
- Sicily: +870
- Tuscany: +669
- Puglia: +248
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +595
- Brands: +474
- Liguria: +486
- Calabria: +228
- Abruzzo: +196
- PA Bolzano: +378
- Sardinia: +133
- Umbria: +123
- PA Trento: +197
- Basilicata: +59
- Molise: +16
- Aosta Valley: +24
In the US, the Omicron variant was found in at least 15 states. Israel, on the other hand, is considering administering a fourth dose of the vaccine. In the world, the fourth wave continues to be scary: in Russia 32,602 new cases of Coronavirus and another 1,206 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours.