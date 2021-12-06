The Super Green Pass, a record-breaking download, is underway. Regions ask for a moratorium on the obligation of green certification to students on public transport

“Since last Monday Friuli Venezia Giulia is in the yellow zone. Thanks to the provisions proposed by the Regions, those who are vaccinated or have overcome the disease will see nothing change. In fact, this audience of people will be able to access the activities, this is the big difference compared to last year when everything closed for everyone “. This was said to Libero by Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. “You can also get sick when vaccinated, but it is a fact that in my region there are less than 15% unvaccinated and occupy more than 65% of hospital beds. This means that if the Region were fully immunized, today it is not there would be the yellow zone. Last year these days we were in orange with closed restaurants and gyms. ” According to Fedriga, the fourth wave is low compared to last year in terms of hospitalizations and deaths. “However, it remains likely that many other Regions will be in yellow by Christmas,” he said. On winter tourism, however, he stresses that “vaccines have made it possible to open hotels and ski resorts for vaccinated and healed also in orange”. “This secures economic activities. In the red zone, the rules of last year are currently valid with the lockdown and the halt of activities. We must continue with the vaccines to prevent Italy from stopping”.