“The Super League is freedom, transparency and solidarity. Ceferin’s attacks on Agnelli are unacceptable”

The President spoke during the Real Madrid Shareholders’ Meeting Florentino Perez spoke about the topic Superalloy. Below, the statements taken from TMW.

“The Super League is freedom. Due to the pandemic we have tried to change the dynamics of football so that it does not die. The Superlega is freedom, transparency, financial fair play and solidarity. It is the project that will finally protect the FFP. “

“The data shows us that young people are moving away from football, we are losing our fans. The Champions League format is wrong and it should not continue to exist: Ajax, having reached the semifinals, were forced to play the preliminary the following year. The Superlega will be open to changes at any time. The big clubs in Europe have a responsibility to think about the future of football. It is we, and not UEFA, who bear all operational costs and risks. Twelve of the most important clubs in Europe have announced the Super League and founded a club based in Madrid, UEFA has denied any dialogue with the Super League and told a false story. “

“It is not acceptable for the UEFA President to insult the President of one of the most important clubs in history (Agnelli). These threats and pressures did not affect three clubs with a total of 20 Champions Leagues. These clubs work to ensure that football continues to interest the new generations. Anyway, I have to remind UEFA who Real Madrid are. It is the most successful club in football history that watched over the traditions of football when they were in danger. What is even more important is that Spanish justice has raised the case to European justice. “