the Super League threatens the values ​​of sport “

Latest football – “The message of the European Parliament on behalf of EU citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans are fundamentally opposed to separatist projects such as the failed European Super League which threatens the values ​​of European sport. European football is not a designed market to serve only the interests of the elite and financial gains: it is a success story that serves the whole of society. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sporting model in European football. “. So the president Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, comments on the approval of the European Parliament of a resolution on sporting values ​​in which they ask “new rules against separatist sports competitions like the Superlega”.

Ceferin and UEFA on the Superlega