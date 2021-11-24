the Super League threatens the values of sport “
Ceferin goes back to talking about Superlega
Latest football – “The message of the European Parliament on behalf of EU citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans are fundamentally opposed to separatist projects such as the failed European Super League which threatens the values of European sport. European football is not a designed market to serve only the interests of the elite and financial gains: it is a success story that serves the whole of society. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sporting model in European football. “. So the president Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, comments on the approval of the European Parliament of a resolution on sporting values in which they ask “new rules against separatist sports competitions like the Superlega”.
Ceferin and UEFA on the Superlega
“Uefa welcomes the Resolution as an important step forward in the development of the European model of sport based on values, solidarity and sporting merit.” position on the current major threats that European sport must face. MEPs strongly and directly condemn separatist competitions such as the so-called Super League project, as they undermine the values and principles of sport and serve only the interests of the elite and profit, with no regard for inclusive decision-making “. “The Parliament also opposes the recent proposals to hold the World Cup every two years – continues the note – asking sports organizations to respect the existing frequency of the main international events. It calls for the development of European frameworks to modernize the transfer systems of players and meet European needs, standards and objectives “. UEFA “will collaborate with national associations and key stakeholders – fans, players, clubs and leagues – to achieve the resolution’s objectives and implement its recommendations”. Finally, it is announced that the rapporteur of the resolution, and co-chair of the EU sports group, Tomasz Frankowski, has been invited to discuss it at the next meeting of the Convention on the future of European football at the beginning of 2022.