The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch is one of the best-selling retro consoles, and now it recovers its discount of less than 30 euros in El Corte Inglés

Retro consoles, arcade machines and other gaming hardware with mythical titles as protagonists are living their second youth. And in the market we find a wide catalog of devices with which to remember past times. Mini consoles are a great purchase option. Among them, the Nintendo Game & Watch are among the most valued. Y now we can get back to the Super Mario Bros. at a knockdown price.

The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch console returns to one of its lowest prices in El Corte Inglés, and we can get hold of it for just 29.90 euros in that store. So if we valued adding it to our gaming collection or making a super special gift, In this mini retro console we now have an excellent option.

Few presentations are needed at this point of the Game & Watch consoles in general and Super Mario Bros., in particular. The Game & Watch are one of the greatest successes in the history of Nintendo, that’s nothing. And the Super Mario Bros. saga has given us some of the best games in the history of the industry. And he continues to do so, thanks to his catalog on Nintendo Switch.

This review of the original Game & Watch includes such popular games as Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels. But it also works as a clock (hence its name) and contains all kinds of secrets with which to get the most out of this small but interesting Nintendo retro mini console. An must have on the shelf of every retro lover and gamer, now at a discounted price.

