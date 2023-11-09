‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is coming to Netflix on December 3rd

If you somehow missed seeing “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” when it was in theaters last spring, and again when Illuminations arrived at various post-theatrical windows (PVOD, EST, DVD) over the past several months, Decided not to sample it. , Peacock etc.), you’ll get a chance to watch it on Netflix in just a few weeks.

The Universal release, which grossed $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office and became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 behind “Barbie,” will debut on the streaming platform on Dec. 3.

Netflix has had a pay TV window with Illumination Films for the past several years, in what has become a mutually lucrative partnership. Another example of how theatrical releases often perform better on streaming services than streaming originals, “Sing 2” was the third most streamed film through Netflix availability throughout 2022.

This comes after the Illumination sequel made $405 million worldwide in late 2021/early 2022 following a successful post-theatrical run and taught Hollywood that box office fame doesn’t have to get in the way of streaming success and Many consumers will wait to see it. Wait to watch a movie — or at least rewatch a movie — until it’s on Netflix as opposed to VOD or other streaming platforms.

Starring Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya-Taylor Joy, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” became Illumination’s highest-grossing film to date, the highest-grossing video game-based film of all time and grossed $1.49 billion. Later it became the second biggest cartoon film of all time. Earnings for “Frozen II”.

To mixed reviews but strong customer word-of-mouth, the $100 million Nintendo adaptation opened with over $200 million domestically in its Wednesday-Sunday debut and went on to reach $574 million in North America this year. Again second only to “Barbie”. It helped solidify Illumination, not Disney, as the king of theatrical animated success.

It also adds that there is no longer anything like the video game movie curse (see also, Universal’s blockbuster “Five Nights at Freddy’s”) and this could be the first of many high-profile Nintendo adaptations. The video game giant recently announced a live-action “Legend of Zelda” movie to be directed by Wes Ball and distributed by Sony. And now Netflix is ​​almost certain to end the year with a decline in viewership, not that the streaming giant needs any help.