the super mouse costs less than half

The market for gaming peripherals is incredibly underestimated by the average user, too often convinced that these products are only useful to gamers. Instead, on closer inspection, gaming peripherals are almost always made much better compared to the classic office ones and offer top performance, and above all ergonomics. They just cost more.









The average user, who does not play games and uses the computer only for office work or for leisure and surfing the Internet, hardly digest the prices a mouse, keyboard or even a gaming chair. Not entirely wrong, it comes to great products, with a very high price and which is not justified in all cases: those who do not play, in practice, do not fully exploit these products. But if these products go on sale, things are reversed and it is possible to take home a higher product for the price of a lower one. This is precisely the case with the Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse, a great gaming mouse that’s in huge discount on Amazon and that, at this price, should be taken for any type of office job.

Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse: features

The Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse is a cordless battery mouse characterized above all by a very high sensitivity: up to 10,000 dots per inch. In games it can mean the difference between our character’s life and death, in Excel it can mean the difference between work comfortably and uncomfortable even on a sheet with thousands of cells.

The six programmable buttons via software, thanks to which we can automate many operations.

The weight of this mouse, then, is barely 90 grams: The device is light and hardly feels under your hands, making your wrist and arm much less straining. To further improve theergonomics, then, there is the possibility to use the perforated shell (included in the package, together with the classic one) which keeps the hand cooler in summer.

Speaking of hand: Black Shark has also thought about the left, since the design is symmetrical and this mouse is also good for left-handed people.

Finally, like almost all gaming mice, there is no shortage of this Black Shark LEDs and special effects. In the office, perhaps it is better to keep them off …

Black Shark Gaming Mouse Wireless: the Amazon offer

The list price of Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse is 69.99 euros, which is not cheap for an office mouse but is the right one for a good gaming mouse. At this price, for the office, it should not be bought.

But at the Amazon discounted price yes, and fast too: now the Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse is for sale in 29.99 euros (-40 euros, -57%).

Black Shark Gaming Wireless Mouse with RGB – 10000 DPI sensor