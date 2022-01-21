the super powerful laptop is now on offer

Among the major electronics brands that produce premium laptops and have also decided to focus on processors from AMD, as well as on Intel’s CPUs, there is Lenovo. The Chinese company, in fact, offers this solution on many models, including those of the line IdeaPad 5. Lenovo’s choice, among other things, also fell on a specific AMD CPU that turned out to be really excellent: the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U.









This CPU, while not integrating the latest AMD architecture, is equipped with ben 8 core and this choice pays a lot in terms of performance: Ryzen 7 5700U, in fact, “pushes“when an Intel Core i7-10875H, but costs less and it also consumes little. Results that make the laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch a great choice for those looking for a good laptop not only for entertainment but also for the work (not just for the office: there is no lack of power). The price of this laptop, made with excellent materials and with great care, is not the lowest but now this model is discount on Amazon and buying it becomes the real deal.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch: technical characteristics

As mentioned, the heart of the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, flanked by 8 GB of RAM memory and from ben 512 GB SSD disk for applications and files.

The display is a IPS type LCD, with brightness of 300 nit and resolution Full HD. Despite the compact dimensions and the weight that does not reach 1.4 kilograms, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch also integrates a port HDMI standard, which allows you to easily connect it to any external monitor, even not of the latest generation.

Then there are also two USB Type A ports (by far the most widespread standard), a USB Type C, a headphone and microphone jack and a memory card reader. All in less than 2 centimeters thick.

The battery, 56 Wh and with fast charging, is also excellent, which promises up to 8 hours of autonomy. A value that many users have found realistic.

Finally, the possibility of physically blocking the front webcam, to improve privacy when the camera is not needed.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch: the Amazon offer

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 is, in many respects, a great laptop built by a very good producer. It is not a low cost from an anonymous manufacturer, which is why it has a list price above the average of 14-inch models: 899 euros.

Amazon, however, he decided to propose it with a strong discount: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch, with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, costs 749 euros (-150 euros, -17%).

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 – 14 inch screen – AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU – 8/512 GB version