The super-speed batteries without wires thanks and with solar cells are coming

Batteries that recharge even faster, without wires, with solar cells and cameras. Technically, they are called quantum batteries because this new class of devices operate on the principles of quantum physics, the science that studies the infinitely small. A prototype was developed by Tersilla Virgili, of the Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnologies of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ifn), e Giulio Cerullo, of the Physics Department of the Politecnico di Milano. Researchers have shown that it is possible to manufacture them with a charging power that progressively increases with the capacity (and therefore with the size) of the battery. Carried out together with other international research groups, their work has been published in Science Advances.

MORE INFORMATION

«The recharging time is inversely correlated to the battery capacity, that is to the quantity of stored electric charge», explains Virgili about the device developed: a microcavity made with material consisting of organic molecules dispersed in an inert matrix.

“Each molecule represents a unit that can exist in a quantum superposition state of two energy levels (fundamental and excited), similar to the way a qubit, the basic unit of quantum information, it can be both 0 and 1 at the same time in quantum computers, ”Cerullus specifies. By constructing the quantum battery in a way that units can exist in superposition, therefore, the total system can behave collectively, giving rise to a hyper-fast charge that depends on the number of molecule-units.