The super tax checks are ready: what will happen in 2022

They are ready to go again i anti-evasion controls by the tax authorities, which together with the financial police will resume with the verification operations on taxpayers. Specifically, there is talk of at least 120,000 checks to be carried out in the next 2022.

The date of Tuesday 9 November is expected, when the agreement establishing strategies and objectives between the Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Economy and Finance will be signed.

The purpose of the controls

In the next control activities, apparently, the tax authorities will focus mainly on those taxpayers considered to be at high risk fiscal danger (such as those who have already attempted fraud, or those who have unduly exploited tax credits), avoiding insisting on those realities that have instead been heavily weakened by the economic crisis that has hit following the declared health emergency. In the sights of the Revenue Agency, even those who have illegally benefited from those tax breaks granted in order to help citizens in difficulty, such as non-repayable loans or various bonuses. According to reports from The messenger, about 800 million of non-existent credits for building works never carried out have already been discovered. The aim, therefore, is to get back about 15 billion in evasion, as also recommended by the Pnrr itself.

How the checks will take place

According to the provisions of the Capienze decree, approved last October, theRevenue Agency, as well as the rest of the public administrations, will have full possibility to carry out checks to identify offenders. This is a real novelty, since, as the Messaggero reminds us, the processing of personal data by the bodies in charge will be “ always permitted if necessary for the fulfillment of a task carried out in the public interest or for the exercise of public powers attributed to it “.

Article 9 of the decree in question is very clear: if it is necessary for the “public interest”, the Agency and the control bodies will be able to trace the data of the interested party to carry out more in-depth checks. In short, the public interest will be placed before the protection of confidentiality. The faculty of guarantor of privacy from “ prescribe measures and precautions to guarantee the interested party in the case of treatments carried out for the execution of a task of public interest that may present high risks “.

This is a fact that has raised many doubts and discontent, even within the government majority itself. There are many obscure points of this reform, which grants great powers to administrations, while leaving the taxpayers. How will all this personal data be regulated?

Electronic invoicing and anonymity

It seems that it will be a fight against tax evasion with little respect for the privacy. Electronic invoicing, anonymity, super registry, are just some of the tools in the hands of the tax authorities. As regards electronic invoicing, its use will be allowed up to 8 years, and a lot of data can be used, not only those of a fiscal nature.

By means of anonymity, on the other hand, the Revenue Agency can anonymously get hold of a substantial amount of data relating to the subject examined, such as spending habits. The Tax Authority will also have the opportunity to cross-reference various data from land registry, banks and more, so as to create a complete profile.