The super tax on ATMs is coming: consumers are shaking

These are days of “fire” that could turn into yet another hellish blow of the cleaver for consumers and ATM owners.

The bad news is about ATM owners. The nightmare of millions of Italians, for some time, the one that does not let us sleep at night, begins with the letter T. T as taxes. We are perhaps not tired of news on super “taxes” ready to empty our already thin pockets? For how long, the unfortunate citizens ask themselves, “from above”, they will have to extinguish our finances already reduced to a flicker? And if it comes to banks, the conversation always ends there, where the tooth has been hurting since time immemorial. We hear the voices of those who can’t take it anymore, of those who are in the midst of a crisis exacerbated by the health emergency and do not make it to the end of the month and above all take note that “the lords of money”, on the one hand, have tightened their ties on loans. On the other hand, they do not spare us new heavy thrusts. New arrows coming, those that hit you from behind, those that hurt and bend you in two with pain, for the citizens. Listen, listen, there is a new “terrible taxation” on ATM holders.

Bancomat: unwelcome surprises even for those who withdraw from the ATM of their credit institution

Do you love making cash withdrawals? Watch out for the “nefarious” expenses that follow. But why is it decided, in this particular historical context, where the average of Italians is certainly not doing well, to add additional taxes to those who withdraw from ATMs?

The answer is simple and straightforward. First of all to facilitate so-called digital transactions, therefore payments on pos, online transfers etc. in conclusion discouraging the use of cash is the first objective. To want all this is the Antitrust, which announced “the infernal maneuver”, but has not yet implemented it, postponing everything to next April 2022. What do you say, will they spare us? Secondly, the taxation will particularly affect consumers of banks with fewer branches and credit intermediaries operating through the online channel.

Some more, some less, however, will happen to everyone. Bank customers who make cash withdrawals at ATMs will be struck by the super tax that would be collected immediately by the banks and would replenish the balance sheets of credit institutions.

What good news isn’t it? Continue to put your hands in the pockets of the Italians to support the “cause” of banks, large or small. Who and how wanted all this, with the “lucid” direction of the Antitrust that must see and approve everything?

Taxes, taxes and more taxes: unwelcome news coming from our banks

But the credit institutions have obviously asked for it, which aim to eliminate the interchange fee (half a euro), which will be replaced by a commission established by each bank that owns the ATM. In practice, each bank will be able to decide which taxation to apply to the withdrawal from its branch.

Forget the “happy legislation” that still allows you to have no expenses if you withdraw from an ATM belonging to the circuit of your bank, the one where you have your current account. If you thought you were lucky in this respect, now you can officially change your mind. This change will have a negative effect on customers: this penalizes transparency and will decrease competition on the market.

The policy of increasing withdrawal fees aligns perfectly with choices of the Draghi Government, who are aiming to reduce cash and increase the use of electronic money.

As also advocated by the Revenue Agency itself in numerous circulars, the use of digital payments could reduce and combat tax evasion.

But all this will certainly not benefit the pockets of the average consumer, it is good to know.

The details of the legislation, dura lex sed lex. The cash payment threshold is also triggered

To change the maximum threshold for payments cash was the Tax decree linked to the 2020 Budget Law, which imposed the limit of 2,000 euros until 31 December 2021, and then halved the amount allowed from 1 January 2022.

What changes from a practical point of view? In short, from 2022 cash payments will only be allowed up to € 999.99 to another person or company.