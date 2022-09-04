the superb gesture of Messi for the employees of the club

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: the “Little sister” interview with Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset!

After a very complicated first season in the capital, Lionel Messi seems to have got used to Paris Saint-Germain this year. Since the start of the exercise, he has delivered one of the best versions of himself, and the numbers speak for themselves. He is the only man in the attacking trio to have started every game this season, including the Trophée des Champions, to deliver six assists and four goals. Performances at the rendezvous, and a behavior that is unanimous at Camp des Loges.

Indeed, as revealed The Parisian, the Argentinian international impresses with his investment and the quality of his training. If it is still as discreet, it is still more open than in the past. A behavior appreciated by the staff, who would regularly receive autographed jerseys from the player in a totally spontaneous way, he who takes the time to greet them all at each of his arrivals. Something to convince everyone. In the meantime, the player is also not hiding his number 1 objective this season, the World Cup in Qatar!