The superb interpretation of Tosca D’Aquino in “Steel Flowers. Six Queens of Resilience”

In a hairdressing salon, which in this version is located in Sorrento, on the Amalfi Coast and not in Louisiana, as in the film of the same name with Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts, the “Steel Flowers” meet and often meet again. the protagonists: Mrs. Marilù, her daughter Stella who is about to get married, the quarrelsome, rich and very nice Luisa who after becoming a widow twice guards her freedom, and Clara Aiello, ex wife of the mayor. And finally, their hairdresser: the ironic Tamara, whose employee is the young Ana, recently abandoned by her fugitive husband and left without money.

Until February 20 in Rome an all-female show is staged at the Sala Umberto. All the beauty of solidarity between women and friendship that overcomes all difficulties, brought to the stage by Tosca D’Aquino, Giulia Weber, Rocío Muñoz Morales, Emanuela Muni, Emy Bergamo, Martina Difonte. A drama with an ironic edge, which manages to reach the heart with smiles and positivity, thanks to the resilience and strength of the protagonists.

The interpretation of each of them, among which the profound consistency and coherence of Tosca D’Aquino stand out, make us almost forget that we are sitting in a theater. We also find ourselves in Sorrento, we almost seem to smell the scent of Luisa’s lemon tree and to see Stella living the life of a happy young woman, albeit marked by her illness. What is most striking is the communicative ability of women on stage: it is a continuum of dialogues and excitement, yet those dialogues become a little bit ours too, they also speak a little about us, to us and with us. And they teach us to be united, to always hold hands, in moments of joy and in moments of pain, with the same unshakable enthusiasm. Maybe, right now that’s just what we needed.

And then the ending: unexpected, uncertain until the end and for this reason even more true. A warning not to forget some essential fundamentals: if a woman has the strength of a lion, six women united have the strength of an army in battle. And like the protagonists, we must always know how to be born again, but above all to follow the heart and the feelings even when this involves more risks than benefits. But above all, a warning not to give up in the face of life’s difficulties. Steel Flowers is, first of all, a hymn to the power of women, but above all, a hymn to life that overcomes death.

Steel Flowers, in its cinematic version, is one of the coming-of-age novels that accompanied the youth of a generation, together with Little Women, Harry Meet Sally and Breakfast at Tiffany’s: stories of women, great female figures who grow up, make mistakes , they confront, love, hate, fight and sometimes die. More than literature, or perhaps more effectively, cinema and theater teach the infinite ways of facing life. laughter and bitterness, in a sometimes pungent, sometimes imperceptible way. A ban on indifference, cynicism or sterile moralism. Steel Flowers is a cross-section of real and lived life, which, like any real life, manages to go from laughter with tears to tears of regret, in a minute.

The shows take place from Wednesday to Saturday at 9.00 pm, on Saturday and Sunday at 5.00 pm. At the Sala Umberto Theater, in Via della Mercede, 50, 00187 Rome. To book, write to the email address: reservations@salaumberto.com. The ticket price varies from € 28 to € 17. Tickets are available on the website of the Theater and on that of Ticketone.