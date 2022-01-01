The superfood that protects the heart and helps the memory: that’s what it is
Are there foods that are so rich in nutrients that they can greatly improve our health?
Yes, it’s superfoods (superfood), a amazing mix of vitamins, mineral salts, fibers, antioxidants, amino acids, omega3 and other active ingredients that can make a difference if constantly introduced into our diet.
Mens sana in corpore sano
As the World Health Organization has stated, health is the overall health of the body, spirit and society. To define ourselves and feel healthy, we need to take care of different aspects of our life. Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools to improve our life .. These 3 superfoods are great for your health, extend life and help reduce and prevent the risk of major diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular problems, overweight, diabetes and some neurodegenerative diseases.
Here are three superfoods with their nutritional characteristics:
1. Broccoli
The anticancer properties of broccoli (and crucifers in general) have been widely demonstrated, and alone are enough to justify the dominance of these vegetables in the list of healthier foods. Good source of fiber, iron, potassium, calcium, selenium and magnesium, as well as vitamins A, C, E, K and B (including folic acid). Broccoli has a special anticancer effect and can reduce inflammation, which is also involved in many other diseases, such as diabetes, arthritis, gastritis and ulcers. Important note: To benefit from all these properties, it is essential to steam broccoli or use a very light cooking method.
2. Pomegranate
The fruit of the pomegranate is typical of the autumn season and ripens starting from October. The name “pomegranate” derives from the Latin malum (“apple”) and granatum (“with seeds”), its shape actually resembles that of an apple.
Intestine, heart, blood, cartilage, cancer prevention, fight against problems related to menopause and andropause, there are no problems for which the pomegranate cannot help! The pomegranate fruit stands out above all for its antioxidant qualities, being rich in vitamin A, groups B, C, E, K and di numerous phenols, particularly active against free radicals.
To underline the abundance of punic acid, particularly effective as breast cancer inhibitor.
The antioxidant activity of pomegranate is 2-3 times higher than that of red wine and green tea!
3. Extra virgin olive oil
Extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants (especially vitamin E, phenols and tocopherols) and monounsaturated fats (mainly oleic acid), which lower the “bad” LDL cholesterol and raise the good HDL.
To benefit from it is once again there heart and artery health.
The habitual use of extra virgin olive oil also stimulates liver function and intestinal regularity.
Thanks to its repairing and emollient properties, olive oil is an excellent basic ingredient to prepare, even at home, restructuring masks for hair or dry skin and treatments to strengthen nails.