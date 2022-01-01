The superfood that protects the heart and helps the memory: that’s what it is

Are there foods that are so rich in nutrients that they can greatly improve our health?

Yes, it’s superfoods (superfood), a amazing mix of vitamins, mineral salts, fibers, antioxidants, amino acids, omega3 and other active ingredients that can make a difference if constantly introduced into our diet.

Mens sana in corpore sano

As the World Health Organization has stated, health is the overall health of the body, spirit and society. To define ourselves and feel healthy, we need to take care of different aspects of our life. Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools to improve our life .. These 3 superfoods are great for your health, extend life and help reduce and prevent the risk of major diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular problems, overweight, diabetes and some neurodegenerative diseases.

Here are three superfoods with their nutritional characteristics: