The Superintendency of Banks has issued 73 alerts on operations by unauthorized entities | Security | News

A high percentage of return on investment is the main characteristic of illegal money collectors, something that is attractive to “investors”. The Superintendency of Banks has issued 73 alerts from May 2019 to date about the presence of these structures, of which eight were detected in 2022.

Of the eight counted this year (Decentralized Investors Association, Credyunion, Fortunario Activos Digitales Cía. Ltda., Sapphire-Group Cía. Ltda, Clicktrades, Créditos Litoral, Ua Works and Grupo Renacer), seven have already been brought to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office and to the knowledge of the Financial and Economic Analysis Unit (UAFE). The Super de Bancos clarified that the entity Sapphire-Group Cia Ltda. is authorized by the Superintendence of Companies, Securities and Insurance, within the corporate sector.

In 2021, 66 complaints were filed with the Prosecutor’s Office, issued by the Superintendence of Banks.

New money-raising group that is spread on social networks is not authorized, warns the Superintendence of Banks

Among those this year is the recruiter Renacer, an organization whose operations were discovered over the weekend. Rosa Matilde Guerrero, deputy Superintendent of Banks, indicated that, after having collected the necessary data during a previous investigation, she was alerted on Saturday morning about this money-raising structure that is neither controlled nor authorized.

In a video released on Saturday, a man dressed in a suit similar to the National Police uniform was seen receiving a wad of money from others aboard a vehicle.

The Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, in statements to Ecuavisaconfirmed that the video is real and that there are two active duty agents who would be leading this organization under the alias of Don Marquito Y Don Dieguito. Both are currently being investigated for links to this illegal structure.

“The National Police has initiated a process. [Están] The two officials who made the video have been identified (…). They are proceeding from the inspector general’s office to prepare the reports,” said Carrillo, who indicated that on Monday afternoon he planned to meet with the Superintendent of Banks to analyze and evaluate how many people could be involved in this new fundraising scheme.

In turn, the minister explained that some 300 police officers identified themselves in the Big Money money collection system, whose main promoter was Miguel Ángel Nazareno. “With volumes averaging between $15,000 and $20,000,” he said.

Guerrero stressed that, in these financial activities, the entities that operate outside the financial system do not demand guarantees or minimum requirements. In fact, he pointed out, they do it through emails, web pages and flyers, which leaves those who risk investing their money without support.

A new case of a military man involved in illegal collection of money confirms the Ministry of Defense; It is the brother of ‘Don Naza’

In this sense, he explained that the technical supervisors of the Superintendency have their surveillance radio on those entities that have met the requirements, are duly registered and qualified. Likewise, those that comply with technical equity, solvency and liquidity standards.

“What can be done is to give alerts about suspicious structures that may affect citizens, as happened with the case of Mr. Nazareno and Big Money,” said Guerrero, who added that the entity continues to track this type of organizations through complaints received and artificial intelligence mechanisms.

How to avoid falling for pyramid schemes and scams?

Economic analyst David Castellanos explained that citizens must take into account at least three points to avoid falling into pyramid schemes and scams.

For example, he cited that the interest on a fixed-term deposit in the banking system does not exceed 6% per year, depending on the amount and the term. For this reason, receiving a return of almost 100% is a red flag. In addition, a minimum investment is not requested.

This type of scheme is called Ponzi. Castellanos explained that it is one of the best known frauds, in which the person who scams requests money in exchange for delivering a great return. In this way, the offer becomes attractive and convincing for potential investors.

Another element to consider is the guarantees. This type of structure does not have the supervision of financial control entities, says Castellanos. In addition, many of the companies have false facades of businesses related to advertising and the sale of household appliances, and some do not have physical offices.

One last point is that organizations offer commissions for new members. (I)