The Superior Health Council finally agrees with prof. Mazzone of the hospital of Legnano





Should anyone who is cured of COVID-19 be vaccinated? The question has been recurring for over a year and is still extremely topical today. These days, a national response comes from prof. Paolo Gasparini, expert member of the Superior Health Council, director of Medical Genetics of the University of Trieste. Thus, in an interview with the newspaper Il Tempo when asked if the immune protection acquired by the recovered is higher than that acquired with vaccines, the doctor replies: “The healed are immune against all portions of the virus unlike the vaccinated who have been immunized only against the Spike protein, ie a part of the virus. Several scientific publications also clearly demonstrate that natural immunity is greater and of longer duration than that determined by vaccines ».

“I think we should act as we have always done so far for other viral diseases: in the presence of circulating antibodies it is not vaccinated but at the most, since it is a new form of virosis, the quantity of antibodies is monitored over time to evaluate its progress ”, continues prof. Gasparini who then concludes «Normally in subjects recovered from a viral infection and with circulating antibodies there is no vaccination. It is not clear what is the rationale for making an exception to what has been practiced in medicine so far and changing strategy in the case of Covid19 “.

A thesis that, to tell the truth, in Legnano, already a year ago had been firmly expressed by prof. Antonino Mazzone, director of the Medical Area Department of the Milanese Asst Ovest. In fact, in an intervention released on December 3, 2020 by the Adnkonos news agency, the doctor from Legnano had fought for avoid vaccination for those recovered from the virus, in the presence of antibodies.

“In people who have fallen ill we can measure anti-Covid antibodies and quantify them – said Dr. Maazzone -. Therefore it’s as if they got immunized or vaccinated. With current knowledge, the vaccine should not be given to those who have had the disease. Years of observation are needed to verify if a person loses humoral and / or cellular immunity ».

This is a particularly important topic also in view of the green pass, the health environment continues to fight on the need to combat the spread of the virus.