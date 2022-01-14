The “Supersales” from Euronics are coming: new flyer with offers up to 60% discount from 13 to 2 February

There is a new promotional flyer from Euronics which is undoubtedly worth mentioning. We are talking precisely of the offers called “Supersales”, and which concern a series of very interesting discounts on hundreds of technological products.

As always, let’s start by telling you the dates regarding the flyer, starting from the beginning, taken yesterday, Thursday 13 January 2022, and the end, next February 2. A long period of discounts and offers, therefore, during which you can take advantage of them to secure the object of your desire, which you may not have dared to buy at full price. After all, there is something for all tastes, since on the Euronics Supersaldi flyer you can find smart TVs, smartphones, video games, large appliances and so on.

EURONICS SUPERSALDI FLYER, OFFERS UP TO 60 PER CENT DISCOUNT: SOME ITEMS

But let’s see in detail some noteworthy discounted products, starting with the Apple laptop, the MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD, on sale at 1,179 euros, with a strong discount therefore compared to the normal list price of 1,429 euros. Hdblog.it also reports a very useful one terabyte signed external hard drive Western Digital, on sale for only 39.99 euros, but also one 16 gigabyte Sandisk pendrive for only 6.99 euros. As mentioned above, there are also smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Redmi 10 in the configuration 4 gig of Ram plus 64 of storage, color Sea Blue, sold for 149 euros. For the Oppo A54S in Crystal Black color, you will need 189 euros instead.

The price goes up with another Xiaomio Redmi, read the Note 10 Pro in the 6 gigabyte configuration of Ram plus 128 storage, sold in the Onyx Gray color, at a price of 279 euros. You will need 299 euros for the Oppo a 94 5G Fluid Black color, while for the Samsung Galaxy A52S 5g Awesome White, the cost will be 329 euros, seventy euros less than another mobile of the South Korean multinational, read the Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Mint, therefore sold for 399 euros. Attention also to wearables, such as the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 in Black color, sold for 38 euros, while for the pink Amazfit Bip U Pro, you will need 59 euros. We continue with the Amazfit Gtr 3 black on sale at 149 euros, but also with headphones, such as the black Samsung Galaxy Bud + for 99 euros. We remind you, as always, to view the Euronics official website for all active offers.