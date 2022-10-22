the superstar who doesn’t want to be a celebrity

She can’t help it, every time she has to promote a film, and it hasn’t happened in four years, Julia Roberts has to walk the promotional circle that in Hollywood awaits her with open arms..

Past the tornado of fame that he experienced from 1990 after starring Pretty Woman alongside Richard Gere, but especially in the last decade, Julia Roberts began to space out her film work a lot, turning to television sporadically, with series like home coming Y Gaslit.

The actress, who turns 55 on October 28, tries to carefully assess what job she wants to do. The few times that she sits down to talk about her private life, she makes it clear that first on the list of his priorities is the familyher husband Danny Moder and their 3 children, twins Finn and Hazel (17) and Henry (15).







Julia Roberts, honoree at the Academy Museum of Hollywood. Photo Stefanie Keenan/AFP

She doesn’t think they call her less because she’s over 50but few scripts are offered that are interesting enough to get away from raising their children.

Work with friend Clooney

The movie Passage to Paradise, a romantic comedy with his old friend George Clooney, it suited him very well. since they met in the big scamin 2001, they have worked together five other timesher husband and George’s wife are friends, their daughter Hazel spends up to an hour on the phone with Amal.







Julia Roberts and George Clooney are friends and now they premiered “Passage to Paradise”. Photo Michael Tran / AFP

In the middle of the promotional tour, it was also Clooney’s turn to honor her on Saturday, October 15 at a gala at the Museum of the Hollywood Film Academy (the same one that awards the Oscar).

Singing Diana Rossmany celebrities participated and 10 million dollars were raised to benefit of the imposing sphere-shaped museum that in Wilshire and Fairfax is already a tourist attraction in the city of Los Angeles. That was exactly the recognition. Julia’s smile is iconic and that recognition, “Icon”, was the one that George Clooney approached her at the party.

It is clear that they know each other by heart and it was good for him that he accompanied her in the interviews. They live making jokes, they say it took them 80 takes to film the kiss scene because of the laughter it gave them. Perhaps it is an exaggeration, the truth is that for the reclusive Julia, the fact that George and his wife Amal are so kind to the press allows her to shield herself a bit.

She doesn’t want to be famous

Julia Roberts once confessed to Oprah Winfrey that she He doesn’t get along with the idea of ​​belonging to Hollywood entertainment and move around the city of Los Angeles like a celebrity. That part of the ‘show business’ is not his thing.

“I’m a very bad celebrity”, I assure. So much attention makes her a little anxious, and although she has a mansion in Malibu, she prefers to spend more time in a house they bought in San Francisco, but especially in the New Mexico ranch where she mostly raised her children and which the actress calls his place in the world.







A scene from “A Passage to Paradise” with George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

passage to paradise allowed him to relax in Australia. There they filmed the scenes that supposedly take place in Bali, where a divorced couple from a long time ago and who get along badly (George and Julia) arrive to try to prevent their daughter from getting married by making the same mistake as them.

In one of the interviews, a journalist asked them both what made them smile. “We marry the right people, we love our children and we have good friends.she answered. “We are happy to do what we love, many people can not” he deepened.

Speaking of her children, Julia likes that they have been able to grow up without being all the time revolving around her Hollywood actress calendar. It makes her laugh to remember the day they found out she was famous. And an hour later they were back on the subject. “Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?”

