the support law decree ter was converted into law

The law 25 of March 28, 2022, converting the law decree of January 27, 2022 n. 4 “Urgent measures to support businesses and economic operators, work, health and local services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector. “. The coordinated text of the provision.

We provide a summary of the contents of the provision with particular reference to the provisions that directly or indirectly impact the sectors of knowledge.

Supply of masks for pupils and school staff

Increased by 45.22 million euros the “Fund for epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 for the school year 2021/2022“(pursuant to art. 58, paragraph 4, of decree-law no. 73 of 2021) aimed at ensuring the supply of FFP2 type masks for pupils and school staff under self-surveillance and whose educational institution to which they belong produces a certificate that proves their actual need.

Lsupply is guaranteed by pharmacies and other authorized dealersadhering to the Memorandum of Understanding, relating to the sale of FFP2 type masks at low prices, stipulated on January 4, 2022 between the Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation and coordination of measures to contain and combat the epidemiological emergency Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Ferderfarma, Assofarm and United Pharmacies.

The mode of allotment of the resources are defined by decree of the Minister of Education.

Extension of free rapid antigen testing to primary school pupils

Extended to primary school pupilsthe measure, already foreseen for first and second grade secondary school students, of thefree execution of rapid antigen tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen. To this end theexpense authorization for the free execution of antigen tests to the school population is increased by 19.2 million euros for 2022.

Provisions regarding rankings for substitutes for teaching and educational staff

Extended for a further two years the issuing of orders by the Minister of Education aimed at regulating the provincial rankings for substitutes (GPS) of teaching and educational staff. To this end, the update of the GPS is planned for the two-year period 2022/23 and 2023/24

Parallel it comes arranged the two-year duration of the updating of the rankings to exhaustion (GaE).

Rules on provisional assignment and replacement for secondary school teachers

Modified the rule of Legislative Decree 59/17 which provided that the professor confirmed in tenure is required to remain in the same type of place and class of competition for at least another two years, except in the case of surplus or redundancy or the application of art. 33, co. 5 or 6, of Law 104/1992 (limited to events occurring after the deadline for submitting applications for the relative competition).

Now the law provides that the teacher

a) can present application for provisional assignment and use within the province of belonging

b) can accept the conferment Of replacement for the entire school year for another type or class of competition for which it is entitled.

Competitions for teaching staff in schools with Slovenian teaching language in Friuli Venezia Giulia

Competitions for teaching staff in schools with Slovenian teaching language in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region are held by the manager in charge of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia Regional School Office, who, without prejudice to the performance of a single written test, fit the structure and procedures for preparing such tests, to the specificities of schools with Slovenian teaching language. Nothing has changed with respect to the current procedure which provides for the prior authorization and identification of teaching positions to be filled.

Extraordinary mobility of school managers

For the purposes of inter-regional mobility of school managers, it is 60 percent of vacancies were made available annually in each region for the 2022/2023, 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 school years. For this mobility, in addition to the consent of the regional school office of origin, that of the school office of the requested region is necessary.

The implementation of this provision must not result in situations of redundancy of staff, even for the school years subsequent to 2024/25.

Local and regional public transport also intended for students

Refinanced with 80 million euros fund established in the forecast of the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility (MIMS) by the budget law 2021 (law n.178 of 2020, art.1, paragraph 816) and aimed at providing additional local and regional public transport services, also intended for students.

The resources are intended to finance the additional services planned in order to cope with the effects deriving from the limitations placed on the filling coefficient of the LPT vehicles, also in line with the results of the prefectoral tables, until March 31, 2022 (end of the state of emergency) and in a manner that allows the detection of actual use by users in the year 2021.

We recall that the fund, for 2021, had an initial endowment of 200 million euros, then increased by 450 million from legislative decree 73 of 2021 (art. 51, par. 1).

Ph.D

Those who finish their PhD in the academic year 2020/21, already users of the extension provided for by Legislative Decree 41/21, can request a further extension of three months of the final term of the course. This extension is not charged to public finance, it being understood that individual universities can finance such extensions with their own resources or draw on the resources deriving from agreements with other public or private entities.

Of these extensions can also avail

PhD students not benefited from a scholarship

public employees on leave to attend a research doctorate, for which the public administration to which they belong can extend the leave for a period equal to that of the extension of the doctoral course.

Specialized university training in the health sector

There technostructure to support the National Observatory for specialist health training and the corresponding Regional Observatories is reorganized into technical mission structure at the general management level of the Ministry of University and Research, divided internally into three executive offices of a non-general level, in addition to the current staffing of the same Ministry. This reorganization has the purpose of structurally strengthenin light of the pandemic events in progress, the quality of specialized university education in the health sector and the planning in this context of the educational offer of universities, harmonizing it with the planning of the needs of health professionals.

Scholarships for university students and AFAM institutions in the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano

The disbursement of the resources envisaged by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the granting of scholarships to university students and institutions of higher artistic, musical and dance training (AFAM), with reference to the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano. To this end, art. 12 paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree 152/21.

Rules on the profession of agrotechnician

For the degree classes that give the title to the profession of agrotechnician the internship is carried out within the study course. The degree classes concerned are L1, L7, L8, L17, L20, L27, L40.

Economic treatment of the president of Invalsi

You have that where it is one of its employees appointed as chairman of INVALSIthe basic salary of the employee continues to be paid together with the indemnity for office. Currently the president of Invalsi is a director of the same institute.