the support of Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remained on good terms after their marriage ended.

The rapper is apparently secretly helping his ex-wife prepare for her debut as a host on “Saturday Night Live”.

West has already performed on five occasions on the show as a musical guest.

As Page Six reveals, the socialite would be very “nervous” about the new project, in which she will have to present and perform in some comic sketches.

However, Kanye is supporting Kardashian right now, giving her valuable advice on “her performance, her opening monologue and even her costumes to wear to the show.”

Rehearsals will begin on Wednesday.

Putting even more pressure on Kim was a recent tweet from Debra Messing, who wondered why the businesswoman was chosen to run the program.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I understand that she is a cultural icon, but the SNL usually chooses her hosts because they are real artists, who go there to promote a movie, a TV show or the launch of an album, “wrote the star of” Will and Grace. “.

Kim filed for divorce from West earlier this year. After the break-up, the 41-year-old went to some concerts of her ex-husband, who recently released his new album “Donda”. On one occasion Kim even wore a wedding dress, as if to remember their wedding day.

However, there is no way back between the two: the couple would have decided to make a “common front” for the good of their children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.