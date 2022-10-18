the supporter slapped by Neymar speaks again!

Nelson, a supporter slapped by Neymar in 2019, has decided to file a complaint following Mediapart’s revelations about Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Following Mediapart’s investigation revealing the existence of a “digital army” aimed at damaging the image of personalities or entities ” enemies of Paris Saint-Germain“, one of the supposed targets of the capital club has decided to file a complaint. This is Nelson, this supporter slapped by Neymar at the Stade de France during the final of the Coupe de France in 2019. In an interview with L’Equipe, the latter justified the reasons for his complaint.

The supporter slapped by Neymar still bitter

” I have my head in the clouds. I don’t pay too much attention to what is being said. They send me photos and videos, but I try not to be too present on social networks. For quite a while, I looked behind me, to see if there were any private detectives. After a while, I thought it was paranoid. And, when the DGSI (General Directorate of Internal Security) called me (he was heard as a witness at the beginning of September), I don’t know how to tell you… It depressed me, affected me. I fell from the clouds and I said to myself that this story could have gone much further, ”he said.

“At first I thought it was orchestrated by Neymar,” he continued. Two of his agents had come to see me, a week or two after that blow he had given me.. The goal was to do a live broadcast (on television), for Neymar to come, for me to be seated at his table, for me to be made to look like the bad guy and for everything to be forgotten. They told me: “Don’t worry, you’ll be on TV, you’ll have money. You will continue your life like this”. And Neymar’s image would be cleaned up. The only thing that interested them was that. I refused. Then they offered me a financial arrangement. I said no again. I replied, “The money, you can keep it. I only want one thing: for Neymar to come and apologize face-to-face, with a handshake…”.

