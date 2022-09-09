The supportive change of look of Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa has shaved his head. A surely unexpected gesture for many of his followers, but that the actor has carried out by a good cause: protest against single-use plastics and throw a blunt message against disposable products which hopes to raise awareness about its great and harmful environmental impact.

And he has done it in an amazing video published by Momoa himself through his account in Instagram. “Aloha everyone. I’ve shaved my head, I’m already feeling the wind and all. To new beginnings, Let’s spread the ‘Aloha’“, laughed the actor while in his hands he held two dreadlocks that he had already pulled out of his long hair. What has left in a real shock the fans of the actor who did not expect to see how he came off all his hair.

Of course he did it for a good cause, that of Caring for and protecting the environment. And it is that, the protagonist of Aquaman, seems to have interests and values ​​in common with the DC Universe hero the one he embodies on the big screen. “I’m sick of these plastic bottles,” the Hawaiian interpreter stated in the video footage before continuing, adding that “We have to stop using plastic forks. All that shit. Let’s be better at protecting our land and oceans.”

“Let’s eliminate disposable plastics from our lives and our oceansall the bottles, bags and supplies”, concluded Momoa with the intention of encouraging his followers to do everything in their power to reduce the consumption of plastic materials that are single use.

That yes, although Momoa has shed his as shiny as characteristic mane, will wear it again as the new and sadistic villain of Fast Xthe tenth installment of the Fast and Furious saga that will hit the big screen on May 19, 2023 and will star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Brie Larson, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Also, the hairier version of Momoa also has the release of the sequel to Aquaman pendingwhich after several delays is expected to see the light in December of next year.