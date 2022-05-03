Games

The supposed map of GTA 6 is filtered, will it be the map of the next Grand Theft Auto?

James
grand theft auto 6 It is one of the most anticipated games of recent years. Rockstar Games only confirmed that it is working on this installment, but that was enough to stir up the hype and drive the community crazy. That is why now it drew a lot of attention that a supposed map was leaked that they assure is that of grand theft auto 6.

What happens is that mouthRockstar Games insider, shared a map that apparently is the scene of grand theft auto 6. He also pointed out that it was a scenario that would transport players to a city inspired by South America.

We leave you the map below:

The map of <em>Grand Theft Auto 6</em>?”/><figcaption>Does the map of <em>grand theft auto 6</em>?</figcaption></figure> </p> <h2>This will be the map of <em>grand theft auto 6</em>?</h2> <p>Now, Boco assures that he began to investigate to discover the origin of this map. So, he discovered that it is the true map of <em>grand theft auto 6</em> Or is it something completely false? Unfortunately it is the latter.</p> <blockquote class=

I did some research on the possible map of GTA VI, and after analyzing details with my source i can confirm that it’s fake ❌

Map is exact copy of Cali, Colombia, Rockstar don’t copy pastes map, so this can’t be real

— BOCO (@BOCOBOCACO) April 24, 2022

So, we will still have to wait a while longer to see what the map of grand theft auto 6. Of course, although the leak was false, it was something that gave a lot to talk about among the players.

This is because, as you probably remember, the map of Red Dead Redemption 2 was leaked before its release. Thus, many hope that the same can happen with the new Grand Theft Auto.

While it’s amusing to think that we just got our first look at grand theft auto 6, we recommend you take this in moderation. Most likely, just as the insider indicates, this is a fake map and not a real leak. So, avoid getting excited and keep your hype levels as low as possible.

And you, do you think we will see the map of grand theft auto 6 in a leak or that Rockstar Games will do everything possible to prevent leaks? Tell us in the comments.

