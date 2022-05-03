The supposed map of GTA 6 is filtered, will it be the map of the next Grand Theft Auto?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

grand theft auto 6 It is one of the most anticipated games of recent years. Rockstar Games only confirmed that it is working on this installment, but that was enough to stir up the hype and drive the community crazy. That is why now it drew a lot of attention that a supposed map was leaked that they assure is that of grand theft auto 6.

What happens is that mouthRockstar Games insider, shared a map that apparently is the scene of grand theft auto 6. He also pointed out that it was a scenario that would transport players to a city inspired by South America.

We leave you the map below: