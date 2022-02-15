the Supreme Court agrees with Poste

The mess inherent in postal savings bonds of the series Q / P issued between 1986 and 1995 continues. In fact, there are many who go to the Courts or to the Financial Banking Arbitrator to request collections higher than those expected or received. Now comes a new ruling of the Cassation which extinguishes many hopes. Let’s see what happened.

Postal savings bonds: a decision by the Supreme Court on reimbursements arrives

How the newspaper communicates The day of Milan the Cassation it extinguishes the hope of many savers who had collected lower interest than those envisaged. This is about the Q / P series titles issued from 1986 to 1995. But what exactly happened? Well, a sentence of the Cassation has rejected an appeal made by a family against a sentence of the Court of Appeal of Milan. With the sentence, the Supreme Court communicates that Poste is not required to pay the differences.

The problem of Q / P series postal savings bonds

For Carmelo Benenti, president of the Federconsumatori of Milan, an association that assisted the aforementioned family, this ruling is questionable. The reason is that at stake are the savings of many savers who have collected less money than what was indicated behind the title. It all started on 1 July 1986 when the rates of return changed with a DL. Poste should have printed new bonds with new rates while instead it used the old P series coupons putting us on a stamp with the new yields and the new series. This is how the coupons of the Q / P series were born. The problem arose because the stamps changed the income only for the first 20 years, not saying anything about what to apply from the 21st onwards.

At the end of the 30 years, the intermediary then fully recognized the reimbursements calculated on the modification rates provided for by the aforementioned Decree. Savers, on the other hand, believed that they should have the interests of the previous law.

In the sentence, the Supreme Court communicates that when the new rule was introduced there was a serious inflationary phenomenon with an increase in interest to be paid to savers. The judges explained that there was a worsening of public finance in the years of the lira before the changeover to the euro. Therefore “it would be really difficult to look at postal savings bonds as a sinister speculative operation destined to weigh on the unsuspecting and defenseless subscriber“.

