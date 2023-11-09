The Supreme Court will evaluate whether there is a crime in the “stealthing” case in Seville

He full of Supreme Court Will be implemented in January Analysis Detailed description of A Case Of “quietly” In Seville, For the first time in Spain, this judicial institution will evaluate a file related to this practice. So far, there have been only two instances of this phenomenon in the country, but unlike what happened on this occasion, both convictions were handed down without giving rise to appeal.

He Duration “quietly” derived from english secretly, which means secretly. It refers to the act of taking off the condom without warning In the midst of a sexual encounter, leading to risk Many of these include Disease sexually transmitted by unwanted pregnancy,

according to advance seville newspaperIn the original sentence the accused was sentenced Imprisonment for four years Sexual ExploitationSix more months were added for the offense of Sports injuries, The latter is due to the fact that the accused You gave chlamydia to your partnerTherefore the victim required medical treatment to alleviate his symptoms.

On the other hand, in statements collected by the same medium, the defendant’s defense lawyer described what happened as an act of “revenge” on the part of the complainant. The lawyer says she wanted to maintain a “steady relationship” with the accused, which the accused refused.

Supreme Court’s decision Regarding this matter “quietly” happened in seville If this sexual practice starts being considered a crime then it will rule Of sexual exploitation.