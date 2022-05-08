The Supreme prohibits the nurse from doing caretaker tasks

Nurses may refuse by law to perform the guard duties in hospitals. The supreme court has approved the demands of the group in a new court ruling, which will allow a doctrine to be established on the matter when this debate occurs in any regional administration.

The magistrates of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber have estimated the appeal filed by a team of more than 50 professionals from the Virgin of Xunqueira Hospital seeking to challenge an earlier judgment of the Court of La Coruna of 2018, which has now been cancelled.

In their approach, nurses, health technical assistants, nursing assistants, imaging technicians and midwives had requested to perform exclusively the functions of their respective categories and not those that correspond to the guards. Especially in relation to the transfer of patients in the hospital.

The Supreme Court has admitted the request of all these groups to adhere to the list of competencies contained in the Framework Statute of the Statutory Personnel of the Health Services, after the hospital was integrated into the Galician Health Service network, although it has added a nuance. “We are not talking, of course, about the occasional or sporadic performance of these tasks nor, on the other hand, is there any doubt that this is not about the movements that need to be carried out with bedridden patients”the judges have clarified.

What the magistrates have not admitted is that those affected by a “moral damage” caused as a result of carrying out the tasks of a caretaker, nor that they must receive wages earned during this time for having completed these functions.

Supreme Court knocks down the arguments of the Xunta

On the contrary, the court has rejected the appeal filed by the Government of Galicia, that had stated that although the transfer of patients is not among the functions of these profiles, both technical assistants and auxiliaries should deal with the “complementary health care services since the enumeration of functions is not “closed or exhaustive, but indicative and open”.

The Supreme Court has thrown this argument to the ground and has even ordered the Galician Health Service to adopt, as soon as possible, the “necessary measures to put an end to the situation” at the Virgen de Xunqueira Hospital. It will have a period of 180 days to size your templateso that these competencies are covered.