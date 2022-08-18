The surface of the moon and the mysterious photo left there

In accordance with The IndependentDuke said in an interview that: “I always planned to put her on the moon. So when I put her down, it was just to show the kids that I really did put her on the moon.”

Charles spent a lot of time away from his family while training to become an astronaut, so he wanted to find something that would help his children connect with him and feel his excitement for the journey, and the photo was his way of taking his whole family with himand to tell their children that a little piece of them would always be out there.

Years after Duke placed the photo on the ground, no one has seen the photo again, so it’s not known what condition it is in or if the image or message he wrote on the back is still visible, but it’s a symbolic gesture and a way to leave humanity’s footprint outside our planet (in addition to the literal footprints of astronauts).

Now what POT is planning to go back to the moon one day, there is a chance that a new traveler will stumble upon Duke’s photo, and manage to bring it back or at least show some photos so everyone knows how something like that deteriorates in a gravity environment zero and extreme temperatures.

“After 43 years, the temperature of the moon each month rises to 400 degrees [Fahrenheit] at our landing area and at night it drops to almost absolute zero,” Duke told Business Insider in 2015. “Shrink wrap doesn’t hold up very well in these temperatures. It looked fine when I dropped it, but I never looked at it again and I’m guessing it’s faded by now.”

Currently, the Met Museum in New York presents a photo of the photo, which can be seen placed on the ground, and many consider it to be a piece of history, which can help future generations understand what space travel meant. in its first moments and the human need to transcend and leave signs of our passage through this world and everything we came to conquer.

The question is, does the photo survive or did the Moon’s environment destroy it?