Entertainment

The surgeon of the stars Dr. Buenrostro dies

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The famous surgeon doctor Carlos Buenrostro Vazquezbetter known as ‘the surgeon to the stars’ for his great experience in performing aesthetic interventions on celebrities, lost his life this saturday april 2, at his residence in San DiegoCalif.

Although at first the causes of his death were kept private, through a statement issued on social networks, by his family, it was revealed that he lost his life. due to a sudden heart attack.

The specialist with more than 25 years of experience was veiled in a family atmosphereso they asked friends and followers to respect the mourning of the family, who are going through very difficult times.

Dr. Buenrostro lost his life on Saturday

Dr. Buenrostro became famous after many celebrities came to his aesthetic clinic located in Zona Río in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, which was considered the most equipped in Mexico and the United States.

It should be noted that through his official Twitter account, the former candidate for President of the Mexican Republic, Margarita Zavala He shared a message in which he lamented the loss of the famous surgeon and sent his condolences to the family.

“I found out that Dr. Carlos Buenrostro Vásquez passed away today. He was a congruent man, a good citizen and a doctor at the service of Mexico. A hug to his family ”, wrote the famous Margaret Zavala.

the doctor Carlos Buenrosto worked as the head surgeon of many personalities in the national and international entertainment, such as Jenni Rivera, who visited him five times, for one operation on the breasts, jowls and a muscular girdle, to mention a few.

Dr. Buenrostro lost his life on Saturday

Source link

Photo of James James3 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Image shows celebrities surprised at the Oscars in 2017, not in 2022

5 mins ago

The beauty secret shared by Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston

17 mins ago

Harrison Ford to Star in His First Career Series, Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’

39 mins ago

Angelina Jolie visits a hospital with Ukrainian children in Rome

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button