The surgeon of the stars Dr. Buenrostro dies

The famous surgeon doctor Carlos Buenrostro Vazquezbetter known as ‘the surgeon to the stars’ for his great experience in performing aesthetic interventions on celebrities, lost his life this saturday april 2, at his residence in San DiegoCalif.

Although at first the causes of his death were kept private, through a statement issued on social networks, by his family, it was revealed that he lost his life. due to a sudden heart attack.

The specialist with more than 25 years of experience was veiled in a family atmosphereso they asked friends and followers to respect the mourning of the family, who are going through very difficult times.

Dr. Buenrostro became famous after many celebrities came to his aesthetic clinic located in Zona Río in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, which was considered the most equipped in Mexico and the United States.

It should be noted that through his official Twitter account, the former candidate for President of the Mexican Republic, Margarita Zavala He shared a message in which he lamented the loss of the famous surgeon and sent his condolences to the family.

“I found out that Dr. Carlos Buenrostro Vásquez passed away today. He was a congruent man, a good citizen and a doctor at the service of Mexico. A hug to his family ”, wrote the famous Margaret Zavala.

the doctor Carlos Buenrosto worked as the head surgeon of many personalities in the national and international entertainment, such as Jenni Rivera, who visited him five times, for one operation on the breasts, jowls and a muscular girdle, to mention a few.