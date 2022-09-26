the surgery that defines the face and is fashionable among the ‘celebrities’

The bichectomy is one of the most demanded aesthetic operations in Spain and it is used to remove fat from the face, so that it is more defined. The surgery is intended remove excess fat on the cheekbonesthus reducing the overall volume of the mid-face.

This is one of the operations whose demand has increased the most in recent years due in part to the social networks. With the bachectomy, a more harmonious face is achieved by refining and enhancing the volumes, highlighting the image of the cheekbones and defining the jaw profile.

Dr. Eduardo Sánchez-Jáuregui, maxillofacial surgeon at Clínica FEMM, answers some questions regarding this treatment for MagasIN:

What does bichectomy consist of?

Bichectomy is the surgical technique in which the Bichat balls are removed, which is a cluster of fatty tissue found under the malar bone (cheekbone), in the thickness of the cheek.

The approach for this technique is done inside the mouth, leaving no visible scars. The intervention is performed on an outpatient basis and does not usually last more than 30-40 minutes in total.

How long does it take to notice the effects on the face after the operation?

After the first 5-7 postoperative days, when the inflammation has almost completely subsided, the effects of the surgery begin to be noticed.

What kind of anesthesia is used? How is the postoperative?

It is usually performed with a little local anesthesia in the area of ​​the incision and sedation by the anesthetist for greater comfort of the patient.

The postoperative period is quite bearable and the recovery is quite fast. Only some swelling should be expected, a bruise could also appear, although it is less likely.

Postoperative care is simple and consists of following a soft diet for the first seven days and maintaining good oral hygiene.

Is any type of complementary treatment needed for the quality of the skin?

In general, this technique does not require any specific treatment on the skin.

What is the average age of people who demand bichectomy?

The average age is usually between thirty and forty years. The Bichat ball tends to atrophy with age and it is for this reason that it is not usually a highly demanded surgery in older patients.

What are the clearest examples of bichectomy in popular women or celebrities?

Some examples of celebrities are: Megan Fox, Jennifer Lawrence, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian or Angelina Jolie. Between the celebrities from our country are Queen Letizia, Elsa Pataki or Penelope Cruz.

What are the risks of this intervention?

The risks of any intervention such as bleeding, infection or dehiscence of the suture are very rare in this technique. In fact, they are very low if done with good technique.

We can highlight, due to the proximity to the incision, the possible injury of the Stenon’s duct (drainage duct of the parotid gland), being extremely rare if a careful dissection is followed.

Is this operation usually done alone or is there a kits usual in which several interventions are performed at the same time?

This technique can be done in isolation, but more and more we associate it with some other procedure that highlights and harmonizes more the changes that occur in the middle third of the face.

For example, bichectomy is frequently associated with cheek augmentation, which highlights the transition between the cheekbone and the cheek. It is also common to combine bichectomy with FaceTite or with him lifting facial.

Is it an expensive operation?

It is a surgery that can be performed from 2,500 euros, the final price depends on the particular characteristics of each patient and their case.

