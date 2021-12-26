the surprise Christmas cover

This year Kris Jenner arrived even before Santa Claus. The US businesswoman has released one cover of the classic Christmas Jingle Bells, a nice reinterpretation of the piece in the company of his daughter Kourtney Karsdashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. The latter was involved both on the drums and in the production of the song, released on his Kravis Records label, while Kourtney was dedicated to ringing the Christmas bells.

It is the first Christmas song for Kris Jenner, who recorded the song in 1985 I Love My Friends, tracing Randy Newman on the notes of his hit I Love LA. Back then, the occasion was her thirtieth birthday, today is the arrival of the party that Kris absolutely prefers. It seems the three really enjoyed producing this cover: the battery uptempo by Travis and some saxophone lines donate a jazzy atmosphere to the whole minute and a half in duration. The cover portrays just the beautiful Kris Jenner posing in red dress in front of a fireplace decorated for the holidays, in a photo from a few decades ago.

It will be a very special year for Kris Jenner’s family. This is Kourtney and Travis’s first boyfriend Christmas, now betrothed and a very happy couple in the spotlight. In October, during a television appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Kris said that “Kourtney and Travis are really made for each other“And also that they are” a very sweet couple “. Also at Ellen’s, Kris Jenner described the famous drummer as “really a treasure”: the Christmas atmosphere seems to be the best together with future son-in-law Travis.

Kris Jenner Jingle Bells: social reactions

It seems that with this cover Kris has managed to snatch a smile from everyone. “Some fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @krisjenner – wrote Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram profile – me at the Christmas bells, and of course @travisbarker on drums”. Khloe Kardashian also showed she appreciated the surprise, commenting on Instagram “There is a new Christmas legend in town! ” and paying homage to Kris by calling her “My queen”On Twitter. From this song it emerges that the Christmas atmosphere is one of the best in the Jenner-Kardashian house, where we are preparing for a new year full of emotions and changes.