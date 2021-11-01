the surprise in the paycheck

November 1st is a holiday that affects the paycheck. The workers will notice a surcharge on the salary, let’s see what the amount is.

Today, November 1st, they celebrate all Saints. The origin of the celebrations dates back to a few centuries ago and its institutionalization took place in 835. This year falls on a Monday, a pleasant day for many workers for whom it was possible to grant themselves a long weekend, a break from the routine accompanied by a trip out of town or simply a well-deserved rest. Other workers, on the other hand, due to shifts and a job that does not allow them to follow the calendar of the holidays are still working today, November 1st. Well, these people will have a paycheck reward given that there is a surcharge on the salary.

Different paycheck on November 1st

What happens when a worker is regularly employed on a National Holiday? To answer this question, we need to take some into account basic concepts. If the holiday falls on a weekly day, the pay will be the same as always. If, on the other hand, the holiday falls on a Sunday then it will be holidays not enjoyed since the worker is already at rest. When the holiday is not enjoyed, it can be considered one extra working day inside the paycheck. This is, in fact, what is established by the National Collective Agreement. In this regard, the CCNL establishes that the workers of November 1st will receive a surcharge on the salary of a different amount based on the provisions of your contract.

Read also >>> November INPS payments: from Citizenship Income to Naspi. It is an unknown factor

Salary increase, how much is it?

The dynamics are different according to the stipulated employment contract. The amount of the surcharge will differ according to the occupation carried out. Let’s take the example of the CCNL Commerce. The trade unions have entered into an agreement that provides for one 30% surcharge compared to the ordinary salary. The surcharge rises to 50% for workers in the cleaning sector. Each worker, therefore, can refer to their contract to find out what the expected increase is working on November 1st. The case of the November 4th, once a date marked in red on the calendar but no longer today. The day of the anniversary of the Italian victory during the First World War it is not considered a holiday. Consequently, there will be no increase in the pay slip unless it is required by the employment contract.