the (surprise) proposal on the beach – Corriere.it

Posted on
from Simona Marchetti

The eldest of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner and the drummer of Blink 182 have been dating since the end of 2020: he has organized a romantic party in Montecito with their respective families, giving the future bride a 1 million dollar ring

After less than a year of dating (the social confirmation of their story arrived just last Valentine’s Day), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they get married. The Blink 182 drummer made the fateful proposal, who on Sunday 17 October organized a real surprise engagement party at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, complete with an expanse of red roses and white candles on the beach, an oval diamond of at least 15 carats and a value – it seems – of 1 million dollars and the families of both present.

Forever, wrote the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on his Instagram account accompanying the photos that have immortalized the event, while the friend and real estate agent Blake Kirsch has published other details, including the video of the moment in which 45-year-old Barker kneels before his future wife, giving her the diamond ring (which the drummer’s daughter, Alabama, then showed off in all her spectacularity in a social story, as did Kim Kardashian in a short clip).

Kourtney wasn’t expecting it at all – a witness told the E! News website – and when Travis escorted her to the beach, where he had set up a romantic heart with white and red flowers, she put her hand over her mouth and looked really surprised. After the proposal, the two boyfriends moved inside the hotel, to celebrate with the families (for her there were her mother Kris Jenner with her partner Corey Gamble and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, while for him his two sons, Landon and Alabama and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya).

Friends for a decade (they have been neighbors for a long time), Kardashian and Barker got together at the end of 2020: for her it is the first marriage (despite the children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with the ex Scott Disick in fact never married), while for him it will be the third s.

October 18, 2021 (change October 19, 2021 | 12:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


