The surprise retirement at 25 years of Ashleigh Barty, the number 1 tennis player in the world

James 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 45 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Ashleigh Barty during the Australian Open, January 21, 2022

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Ashleigh Barty spent 114 consecutive weeks as the number one tennis player in the world.

World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty shocked sports fans by announcing that she will retire from professional tennis at just 25 years of age.

The Australian champion made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she is leaving to “pursue other dreams”.

He said he was “absolutely worn out” and that “physically I have nothing more to offer”.

“I am so happy and so ready. I really feel right now in my heart, for me as a person, this is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Why do Mexican players choose MLS and not Liga MX?

The Mexican team is facing United States this March 24 in the World Cup Qualifiers …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved