The surprise retirement at 25 years of Ashleigh Barty, the number 1 tennis player in the world

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ashleigh Barty spent 114 consecutive weeks as the number one tennis player in the world.

World number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty shocked sports fans by announcing that she will retire from professional tennis at just 25 years of age.

The Australian champion made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, saying she is leaving to “pursue other dreams”.

He said he was “absolutely worn out” and that “physically I have nothing more to offer”.

“I am so happy and so ready. I really feel right now in my heart, for me as a person, this is the right thing to do,” she wrote.

“I know that people might not understand it. For me, that’s fine. Because I know that Ash Barty is the person who has so many dreams that he wants to pursue that don’t necessarily involve traveling the world, getting away from my family, from my home, that It’s where I’ve always wanted to be.”

Barty won three Grand Slam singles tournaments, including this year’s Australian Open in January.

With that achievement, he became the first representative from her country, male or female, to win the singles title at the Australian Open in 44 years.

She notes that her success in winning the Wimbledon championships in 2021 “changed my perspective” because having reached her highest personal goal in the sport, she “didn’t feel completely fulfilled”.

Barty has maintained his number one position since winning his first Grand Slam at the French Open, at Roland Garros, in 2019 – a streak of 114 consecutive weeks.

Only Steffi Graff, Serena Williams (both with 186) and Martina Navratilova (156) surpass her for more weeks in a row as number one in the women’s game.

image source, Reuters Caption, Barty won the Australian Open in January, the first person from his country to do so in 44 years.

Additionally, Williams is the only other active player to have won top titles on clay, grass and hard courts. So far, Barty has racked up $23.8 million in prize money.

“I am so grateful for everything this sport has given me and I leave it feeling proud and fulfilled,” added Barty, who also won a Grand Slam doubles title with American CoCo Vandeweghe at the US Open in 2018. .

“Physically I have nothing more to give. I have given absolutely everything to this beautiful sport of tennis and that makes me really happy,” he concluded.

“For me, that is my success. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller was shocked like the rest of the world. He however believes that Barty will never play again.

“There was a feeling in the sport that she was one of those players who would retire when she was young. But at 25 she took everyone by surprise,” she said.

Association of Women’s Tennis (ATP) director Steve Simon called Barty “one of the great champions”.

“Ashleigh Barty with her characteristic spin backhandcomplemented by his absolute competitiveness, he always set the example of unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship in every game played,” he said in a statement.

Tennis players from all over praised the Australian player, while expressing their shock and wishing her well.

Fellow Grand Slam winner Sam Stosur noted Barty’s “incredible career” while former world number one Simona Halep of Romania wondered: “What’s next for you? A Grand Slam championship in Golf?”.

For his part, the British Andy Murray reacted to the news saying that it was a loss for tennis but that he was happy for Barty.