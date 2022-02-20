The surprise that Alejandro Fernández experienced before going up to one of his concerts

Alejandro Fernández appeared at the National Auditorium.

February 19, 2022 3:10 p.m.

This Friday during his tour “AF made in Mexico”, Alexander Fernandez He shared with his followers an emotional photograph with some words that his father Vicente Fernández always used to say.

They were placed at the beginning of the steps to go up to the stage in National auditorium. They said “Throw him out, like I taught him.”

The photo and videos he shared were accompanied by the following message: “About last night.

Moments that will never go away.Thanks to my tour family #AFHechoEnMexico for remembering it and for reminding me how special what we do every day. Thanks to my people and @auditoriomx for joining us on this significant day for all of us.”

Shows of support for Alejandro

After I shared this publication, Alejandro’s followers decided to write them a few words to express their support after two months of the physical departure of the charro from Huentitán.

Some of his words were “What is learned well is never forgotten @alexoficial your father was your great teacher both on stage and in life and you were a super student!!!! (sic)”, “May the Holy Spirit of God strengthen him and fill the absence of his father in his ❤️ and that of his family, a hug. Congratulations on your concert and those that are missing. (sic)”, “I also lost my Dad and I understand your pain ���� (sic)”.

Alejandro also announced on his social networks that he will soon be visiting Colombia with two concerts as part of his tour not only in Mexico but also in other countries.