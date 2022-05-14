The surprise that Ricardo Peláez would be preparing to reinforce Chivas for the 2022 Opening

The Flock board is analyzing prospects to be able to shore up the team in key areas despite the fact that they are low-profile elements.

The Chivas board knows that time is valuable, so it is already working at full speed to plan the campus for the Apertura 2022 despite not having completed its participation in the Clausura 2022, so Ricardo Peláez is already beginning to prepare surprises around reinforcements.

In recent days, the names of coaches and players have begun to circulate who would be on the radar of the red and white squad to prop up the team for the next semester, where Alfonso ‘Plátano’ Alvarado de Rayados and Alan Mozo de Pumas stand out, although the Herd Sports Directorate would have an ace up its sleeve.

Peláez and company would be entering into conversations with the Necaxa midfielder, Brian García, analyzing the possibility of becoming a reinforcement of Guadalajara for the second semester of this 2022, since with the hidrocálidos he has shown solvency in the midfield and especially on the side, a position in which he has been enabled in the Aguascalientes squad.

“The sports director of the institution, Ricardo Peláez, has in his sights the footballer of Necaxa, Brian Garcíaa 24-year-old midfielder who played 16 games as a starter with the hidrocálido team this tournament and who accumulated 1,354 minutes,” reported ESPN

IMAGO 7

What happens with the new Chivas coach?

The leadership of Guadalajara continues to analyze candidates to take the reins of the first team, where Ricardo Cadena is the favorite of the board, although he is still under analysis and everything will be defined until Chivas’ participation in Clausura 2022 concludes, either in the Quarterfinals or with the championship.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!