The surprises that Tano Ortiz prepares to face Puebla

It’s over Repechage Day! And the America club will face the Puebla Strip the next Wednesday, May 11 at 9:05 p.m.inside the Cuauhtemoc Stadium.

For this reason, the set of Coapa You will have to work hard and concentrate on the main objective: to win the match, obtain a considerable advantage and close your participation in the Quarterfinals and aspire to the next round.

Prices

In fact, from very early on Club Puebla published the price list and instructions to inform and guide fans during the purchase of tickets corresponding to the first game of the series.

The creamy blue surprises

On the other hand, a few moments ago our collaborator Jonathan Pena revealed that the first team will arrive at the commitment mentioned above with a full squad, which means that Ferdinand Ortiz You will have various formulas to determine and select the starting alignment. Besides, Roger Martinez will have the opportunity to rejoin the group and is also considered one of the main starters to play against the Nicholas Larcamon, With Federico Vinas and Alejandro Zendejas.

In addition, he emphasized that the spirit that is lived in Coapa is extremely positive and one of the areas that will come with the greatest degree of inspiration will be the defensive part of the squad, after the renewal of louis sources.