The “surprises” that the second season of “The Squid Game” brings on Netflix

Netflix announced on Sunday that the popular South Korean series “The Squid Game” has been greenlit. for a second season, Netflix’s Twitter account confirmed the information and advanced some details

“And now, Gi-hun is back,” director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans. “The leader returns. Season 2 is coming.”

Hwang also teased new characters and developments in the second season.

“The man in the ddakji suit might be back,” he wrote, referring to the mysterious salesman who recruits desperate gamers for the game show.

The letter also said that viewers will meet Cheol-suthe “boyfriend” of the show’s infamous animatronic doll, Young-hee.

As well as, he explained that the realization of the first season of that series took 12 years to be ready, however, he added that in just 12 days it became the most popular in Netflix history.

“Squid Game” is a fictional drama from South Korea in which contestants in desperate need of money play deadly childish games to win cash prizes.

Seong Gi-hunthe main protagonist of “Squid Game”, is a divorced gamer who entered the contest for a lot of money.