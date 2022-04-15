the surprises they find when they return are not enough to stay

Hoping their employees are happy to return to the office — or at least not so upset — tech companies are offering concerts, food trucks and other perks. (Chelsea Beck/The New York Times)

This month, when Google employees almost returned to their offices, they were told to relax. Time in the office was meant to be “not only productive, but also fun.” Explore the place a bit. Don’t schedule back-to-back meetings.

Welcome with Lizzo

Also, don’t forget to attend the private show of Lizzo, one of the biggest pop stars in the country. If that’s not enough, the company also has “surprise events” planned that will feature “every Google employee’s favorite duo: food and style.”

But Google employees in Boulder, Colorado, were also reminded of what they were giving up when the company gave them mouse pads bearing a picture of a sad-eyed cat. Beneath the mascot was a question: “You’re not going to RAO, are you?”

RAO (return to office) is an abbreviation that was born in the pandemic. It is an acknowledgment of how COVID-19 forced many companies to abandon their office buildings and empty their cubicles. The pandemic made it clear that being in the office need not equate to increased productivity, and some firms continued to grow without the need to meet in person.

Now, after two years of video meetings and chats on the Slack messaging app, many companies are itching to see their employees back at their desks. Nevertheless, employees may not be as eager to return to their morning commutes, communal bathrooms, and non-athletic work attire.

So tech companies with money to spare and offices to fill are creating fun times, while making it clear that in many cases going back to the office—at least a few days a week— it is mandatory.

Lizzo will perform for Google employees this month at an amphitheater near the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. When Microsoft reopened its offices in Redmond, Washington, in late February, she surprised employees with music from local bands, beer tastings and wine and even terrarium making classes.

A party for workers at Clio, a legal software company, in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on April 8, 2022. (Alana Paterson/The New York Times)

Happy hour

To celebrate its first official week back at the office, chipmaker Qualcomm hosted a happy hour for several thousand employees, in the company of its CEO, Cristiano Amon, at its San Diego offices, with free food, drinks and t-shirts. The company also began offering weekly events such as roaming snack stands on “Rest Tuesday” and group fitness classes on “Wellness Wednesday.””.

“These celebrations and benefits mean that companies are acknowledging that employees do not want to return to the offices, at least not as often as before,” said Adam Galinsky, a professor at Columbia University’s business school. Galinsky added that for now companies are choosing to use the carrot over the stick: reward workers for coming to the office rather than punishing them for staying home.

Before the impact of COVID-19, the biggest tech companies poured billions of dollars into offices that were architectural marvels and trophies of their financial success. Those gleaming offices, packed with amenities and perks, are testament to the long-standing belief that in-person collaboration is still best for fostering creativity, inspiring innovation, and instilling a common sense of purpose.

Yet for many employees who have enjoyed the freedom of remote work, returning to the office—no matter how sophisticated—carries a touch of dread akin to the end of summer, when going back to school. Few, it seems, are excited to be back in the office five days a week.

Two or three times… or never

On Memegen, an internal company website where Google employees share memes, one of the most popular posts was a photo of a company cafeteria with the caption: “RAO is just running into someone and saying ‘let’s meet for lunch soon’ until one of the two resigns from Google’”.

Nick Bloom, an economics professor at Stanford University who surveys 5,000 employees a month, said most wanted to return to the office. two or three times a week. A third of them never want to return to the office and prefer to continue working remotely.

According to Bloom, just by eliminating the commute to and from work, the average worker saves an hour a day, so “you can see why employees aren’t going to come back to work for free bagels or play table tennis.” . According to surveys, The main draw to going to the office is that employees want to see their colleagues in person.

After several postponements, Google launched its hybrid work schedule on April 4, which requires most employees to attend offices in the United States a few days a week. Apple began the staggered return of its staff on Monday, with workers expected to come into the office once a week at first.

When Microsoft employees returned to their offices in February as part of a hybrid work schedule, they were greeted with “thank you events” and outdoor games like sack toss and life-size chess. There were classes on spring basket making and canvas painting. The campus bar has been transformed into a beer garden that also serves wine and mocktails.

And, of course, there was free food and drinks: pizzas, sandwiches and specialty coffees. Microsoft paid for food trucks that offered fried chicken, tacos, gyros, Korean food, and barbecue.

Unlike other tech companies, at Microsoft employees pay for their lunch at the office. An employee was amazed at the huge appeal of free food.

According to Bloom, the challenge for companies is to balance the flexibility of allowing their employees to set their own hours with a harsher strategy that forces them to come in on specific days to maximize the utility of office time.

‘Flowers’ are not enough

Bloom said companies should focus on developing the right strategy for hybrid work instead of wasting time and effort showering employees with incentives like private concerts.

“Employees aren’t going to show up regularly just for the frills,” Bloom said. “What are you going to do next? Get Justin Bieber and Katy Perry?

Employees at Apple, which is known as a more moderate workplace, said they hadn’t expected or heard of any celebrations for returning to the office. At first, Apple is requesting that employees come in once a week. By the end of May, Apple will ask them to come on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Last year, when Apple announced its plan to return to the office before another wave of COVID-19 forced a postponement, more than 1,000 employees signed a letter urging management to be more open about flexible work arrangements. It was a rare display of dissent from company staff, who had never been so willing to openly challenge executives on workplace issues.

Yet as tech companies look for ways to offer employees more work flexibility, they’re also cutting back on some of the office benefits.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, told its employees last month that it would reduce or eliminate some free services like laundry and dry cleaning. Google, like some other companies, mentioned that it has approved requests from thousands of employees to work remotely or be transferred to another office. However, if employees move to a less expensive place, Google reduces their salary, arguing that it has always considered where the person was hired when defining their remuneration.

