The surprises to be deployed at the Fantasy Football

The 22nd day of the Serie A championship it will open on Saturday 15 January with Sampdoria-Turin and foresees several interesting matches such as Atalanta-Inter and Sassuolo-Verona. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 11 possible surprises to be fielded at the Fantasy Football in the 22nd day.