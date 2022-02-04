The surprises to be deployed at the Fantasy Football

The 24th day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 5 February with Roma-Genoa and includes several interesting matches such as Inter-Milan, Fiorentina-Lazio and Juventus-Verona. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 11 possible surprises to field at the Fantasy Football in the 24th day.
Provedel (Spezia)
Many away blitzes this year with few goals taken, in Salerno it can be repeated.
Come (Fiorentina)
He will play in place of the suspended Odriozola, he can put Hysaj in difficulty thanks also to the help of Ikone. In Naples he also scored in the Italian Cup.
Reca (Spice)
Midfield winger, one of the best and most in shape in Spezia. We can point against the still indecipherable post-market Salernitana.
Colley (Sampdoria)
Fundamental recovery for Giampaolo after the African Cup, 2 goals in the league last year. Now it’s dry: what if Sampdoria unblocked it with a placed?
Elmas (Naples)
Spalletti esteems him, to the point that he is thinking of throwing him as a right winger in place of Lozano. In any case, good palatability in Venice even if you enter later.
Zakaria (Juventus)
Ready for his debut as a starter against Verona: long levers and the desire to impose himself immediately, do you remember Vidal’s debut?
Verdi (Salernitana)
It can be launched immediately from 1 ‘in the trident, however, with the chance to take penalties. Can his revenge be consummated in part already with the Spezia?
Sottil (Fiorentina)
Decisive even before the stop in Cagliari, taking advantage of Gonzalez’s absence he will try to give continuity: Marusic in the first place is warned.
Afena-Gyan (Rome)
In the first leg two goals starting from the bench and a fairytale inaugurated with a bang: there is no need to add more …
Success (Udinese)
He can take advantage of two absences due to disqualification: that of Deulofeu as Beto’s partner and especially that of Bremer in Turin.
Manaj (Spice)
In the chaos of changes and attackers available he wants and can win with Motta. Will he stamp in Salerno?