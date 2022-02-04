The surprises to be deployed at the Fantasy Football

The 24th day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 5 February with Roma-Genoa and includes several interesting matches such as Inter-Milan, Fiorentina-Lazio and Juventus-Verona. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 11 possible surprises to field at the Fantasy Football in the 24th day.