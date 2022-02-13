The surprises to be deployed at the Fantasy Football

The 25th day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 12 February with Lazio-Bologna and includes several interesting matches such as Napoli-Inter and Atalanta-Juventus. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 11 possible surprises to field at the Fantasy Football in the 25th day.
Vicar (Empoli)
Ex of the match, more incentive to do well. Cagliari recovers Joao Pedro, but he is not a goal machine.
Dimarco (Inter)
Nice chance instead of Bastoni, watch out for the places that in Naples can make the difference with a blocked race.
Bellanova (Cagliari)
In the last trip to Bergamo, great performance and an assist for Pereiro: why not try to repeat himself in Empoli?
Cambiaso (Genoa)
Back from disqualification, at home with Salernitana and against Ranieri it can be a factor.
Pobega (Turin)
Greedy opportunity with Venezia: Mandragora and Lukic are out, will he regain his place with a bonus?
Ilic (Verona)
He could play on the trocar with Udinese, he hasn’t given joy to the fantasy coaches for some time: it could be the right match.
Amiri (Genoa)
He should start from 1 ‘with Salernitana, after the segment in Rome he has the opportunity to show all his qualities: the calendar helps him.
Traore (Sassuolo)
A jewel in the Italian Cup, confirmed with Roma given the absences of Raspadori and Scamacca: take advantage of the hot foot.
Sanchez (Inter)
He is in great shape, even if he loses the ballot with Lautaro he will enter the second half: the move that will decide the challenge in Naples?
Small (Genoa)
He too is ready to amaze, the duel with Destro sees him as an underdog but he can have his say even during the race: he has already done so in Bergamo …
Boga (Atalanta)
Wonderful goal, but useless, in the Italian Cup. It is the signal that Gasperini can trust him: crazy splinter with Juve, watch out.