The surprises to be deployed at the Fantasy Football
The 13th day of the Serie A championship will open today at 15.00 with Atalanta-Spezia and foresees several interesting matches such as Lazio-Juventus and Inter-Napoli. As usual, many games can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will meet expectations. So here it is 11 possible surprises to field at the Fantasy Football in the 13th day.
Silvestri (Udinese)
His saves will be needed to limit Juric’s Turin, a possible operation.
Luiz Felipe (Lazio)
Fundamental alongside Acerbi, eye: he has already recently scored at Juventus at the Olimpico …
Muldur (Sassuolo)
Disappeared from the bonus radar, the axis with Berardi, however, teases as well as Cagliari as an opponent.
Casale (Verona)
Continuously improving performances, he also has an interesting propensity for the bonus that can emerge with Empoli.
Zaccagni (Lazio)
At the first real heavy test since he was at Lazio, as a starter with Juventus: an idea that intrigues a lot.
Saponara (Fiorentina)
Added value of Italian and former never valued by Milan: potentially lethal mix.
Skov Olsen (Bologna)
He can have a chance on the right, considering Mihajlovic’s offensive play and Venezzia’s defense can get a bonus.
Veloso (Verona)
It is true, with Barak he lost the penalties but if he is on the day he has a high score with a lot of bonus from a standing position. Empoli papabile fertile ground.
Bonazzoli (Salerno)
He too is formerly on duty, growing and with the right technique and enthusiasm to hurt the not blameless defense of Sampdoria.
Shomurodov (Rome)
Goals and assists in Venice, confirming how much you deserve more space. Confirmed in Genoa with Abraham, to take advantage of the hot moment.
Brekalo (Turin)
Without a doubt the most sparkling and lively man in Turin, what is needed to unhinge a grim defense like that of Udinese.