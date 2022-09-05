The surprising amount of vinegar that Jessica Alba consumes in a day

Jessica Alba, 41 years old, still looks like a young girl, and this is no coincidence, it is thanks to her strict eating plan, and to the surprise of many, she did not hesitate to share her secret.

In addition to being an actress, Jessica Alba She also likes to be in good shape, and the founder of Honest Company has been dedicating herself to living a healthy life for a while now, and her focus usually starts with her diet, and this she showed when she published her meal plan.

Breakfast

at your breakfast, Jessica Alba revealed that he often skipped it in the past. However, he now has a morning regimen, which consists of ingesting a “Fab Four Smoothie” in order to “balance blood sugar”.

This blended drink consists of a serving of protein, a tablespoon or two of almond butter, a tablespoon or two of chia seeds, a handful of vegetables, and a cup or two of almond milk.

Another of her morning breakfast smoothie recipes consists of a blend of matcha green tea, banana, and ice-cold coconut water, which gives you caffeine for energy and electrolytes for hydration.

Lunch and dinner

According to what was broadcast on the livestrong portal, the lunch and dinner of Jessica Alba They consist of four essential elements, which are protein, fat, fiber and vegetables. In addition, it also includes salads with homemade dressing or a chicken quesadilla with hot sauce. This is how he talked about his taste for hot sauce: