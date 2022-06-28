The surprising amount that Zoe Saldana spent on cars

Having acted in the two highest-grossing movies in history, Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, allowed actress Zoe Saldana to access a large sum of money. Due to her great passion for cars, she decided to treat herself to filling her garage with several of them. She then knows all the vehicles she owns and how much she spent on them.

June 27, 2022 4:56 p.m.

American actress, Zoë Saldanahas starred in several films, such as Livewith Lin-Manuel Miranda Y The Adam Projectwith Ryan Reynolds. However, his fame is mainly attributed to two roles: that of Neytiriin Avatardirected by james cameronand that of Gamorain the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These characters also allowed the actress to access a large amount of dollars. Because of his great passion for high-end cars, is that he decided to invest a surprising figure in a luxurious collection that occupies space in his garage. Let’s find out below, Saldana’s ostentatious garage and how much she spent for all these cars:

1) Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana driving her Audi R8 Spyder.

The Audi R8 Spyderis the most valuable car in your garage, worth 132 thousand dollars. It has a powerful engine 4.2-liter V8 which is capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and also reaches a 300km/h top speed.

2) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

The Audi A8 of Saldana, is valued at 120 thousand dollars and it has a motor 4.2-liter V8 under the chest This engine generates 350 horsepower of power This German car, which was the first vehicle he bought in 2009, after having released Avatar, reaches a 260km/h top speed and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

3)Cadillac Escalade

Zoe Saldana and her Cadillac Escalade.

The actress paid a sum of 100 thousand dollars to be the owner of this cadillac-escalade. The same, hidden under the hood an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. With this motor, it generates a power of 420 horsepower. So, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and also reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

4) Audi Q7

Zoe Saldana and her Audi Q7.

Priced at 50 thousand dollarsthe Audi Q7 It is the cheapest car in your garage. It can generate 280 horsepower of power, thanks to the engine 3 liter V6 that he has under his chest. With this power as well, it is capable of reaching a 210km/h top speed and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

By adding the value of all these cars, we can see that the American actress He spent a staggering $402,000 to fill his garage.. Although it is a very high amount for any of us, keep in mind that only for your participation in Avengers: Infinity WarSaldana took a bag of 3 million dollars.