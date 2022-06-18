The surprising and unexpected requirement of Chris Hemsworth to return to Marvel in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

over a decade ago Chris Hemsworth came to Marvel to bring Thor to life, the God of Thunder and catapult himself to international fame. The actor, with the great work he has done during this character, quickly rose to the top and won the hearts of all fans of the franchise. In fact, that is why he is currently one of the longest-lived artists in the entire studio and, in turn, the one who has given life to the same superhero the most times in the adaptations of Stan Lee comics.

However, the truth is that after avengers endgame the reality of Chris Hemsworth has changed greatly. This is because his teammates from the beginning of the franchise, such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr Y Scarlett Johansson they disappeared. Well, these actors gave life to Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow, who had their respective cycle closures in the third phase of Marvel.

That is why, for the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder, the film that marks his return and, perhaps, his last participation in the MCU, it was not easy to convince Hemsworth. What’s more, according to the same actor he warned, he asked Kevin Feige and his team that meet a requirement. Which, of course, was carried out in order to have the original protagonist in what seems to be the last tape of the God of Thunder.

“For me there was no other; either it was Taika Waititi or better yet he didn’t come back. It’s simple; no one knows how to capture this new essence of Thor better than him. It was my only condition”, Chris confessed during an interview. That is to say, this indicates that the fact that Taika Waititi has returned as director of a Thor movie is not a mere coincidence. Apparently, between them an incomparable duo has been generated that always triumphs at the box office.

So much so that it is a film that every faithful and follower of Chris Hemsworth Y Thor must enjoy. In addition, the same actor confessed that it could be his last appearance in the MCU. “The last MCU movie I filmed was Thor: Love and Thunder and it could be my last movie as God of Thunder.”, he began by saying. Later, he added during his interview with Wired: “I’m not sure. It was a wild, fun and crazy experience, as all Taika Waititi films are.”.