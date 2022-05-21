The surprising change of Zoe Saldana

American actress, Zoe Saldana, is a fan favorite. As for cars, she has several of her favorite brand, so she surprised everyone when she decided to add this luxurious car from another company to her garage.

Zoë Saldana recently he was part of the movies Live with Lin-Manuel Miranda Y The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds. However, her title of the highest-grossing actress in Hollywood, she credits thanks to her performances in Avatar, directed by james cameronY Avengers: Endgamedirected by the brothers Anthony Russo Y Joe Russo.

In Avatar, she played Neytiriwho will reappear on the screen next to jake sullyinterpreted by Sam Worthingtonin Avatar: The Way of Water. This film is the second installment of what, according to the director, could become a saga of four films.

In it Marvel Cinematic UniverseSaldana played Gamoraadopted daughter of Thanos, interpreted by Josh Brolinand stepsister of Nebulaacted by Karen Gillan. Gamora is part of the Guardians of the Galaxymakes his appearance in the two films of these characters, and also, both in Avengers: Infinity War like in Endgame.

The actress, daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, has many cars from the German company Audi in his garage. For this reason, all fans were surprised to learn that he added a cadillac-escalade to your collection. It has a value of 100 thousand dollars.

This vehicle of General Motorshidden under the hood an engine 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. With this, you can generate a power of 420 horsepower which allows you to achieve top speed of 209 km/h. Also, he manages to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.